Amazon Cuts All iPad Mini 7 Prices by $100

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Tablet computers are becoming the new laptops for many people. But what if you are still sold on the iPad's original pitch: That it's not a computer? The iPad mini still embodies that value. And the value has improved, with $100 discounts bringing the WiFi-only 128GB model down to $399, the 256GB model to $499, and the 512GB to $699. The cellular-equipped models drop to $549 for 128GB, $640 for 256GB, and $849 for 512GB.

Yes, you can also run the same productivity apps as on a larger Apple tablet. And the Mini 7 features the latest A17 processor and supports the new iPadOS 26, including Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and writing tools for proofreading and summarizing text. But the Mini's 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes it more portable – easy to slip into a bag, use to watch videos on a plane or in a car (passenger seat, please), or hold while sitting on the couch to read an eBook, play a casual game, or catch up on Netflix.

You still face five choices with different storage and connectivity options. With or without cellular is the first split. To decide, envision what you do on your cellphone, while on the go, that you would also like to do on an entertainment-focused tablet. Viewing in the car or on the train is the strongest use scenario if you foresee using the device on your daily commute or car trips. Cellular plans suitable for iPads start around $20 in the U.S.

For most people, cellular connectivity probably won't be worth the premium. Most smartphones provide some level of WiFi hotspot capability that can serve your iPad. Or, you can download music and video from streaming sites, as well as eBooks and games.

Read More: iPadOS 26 Brings a Mac-Like Experience to Your iPad

Then comes the capacity decision. The entry price of $399 for a 128GB WiFi-only iPad Mini is very appealing and could serve you well if you are mainly storing small media files, such as books and music, and streaming your video content. Although 128GB will allow some room for downloading videos to take on a plane. For instance, season 2 of "Severance" takes only about 8GB. If you envision installing a good number of apps, including large games and/or productivity apps, 256GB or at most 512GB should serve you well. Take a look in the App Store at the kinds of apps you might want to install to get a sense of the storage you'll need, then leave room for media downloads.

Get the deals on Amazon

Read next: AirPods Deals: Pro 3 and AirPods 4 ANC Hit Lowest Prices for Black Fri

[Image credit: Apple]