Best Kindle Deals: Paperwhite, ColorSoft & Scribe Hit Lowest Prices

Cyber Monday is here, and Kindle deals are among the very best still available. Whether you’re upgrading your own reading setup or grabbing a thoughtful gift for the book lover in your life, Amazon’s newest Kindles are all discounted – and these are real savings, not token markdowns. Every one of these models also includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited, so you can dive straight into millions of eBooks without spending another cent.

Kindle ColorSoft – the best deal on a color Kindle

$169.99 (usually $249.99) — 32% off

Color changes the reading experience. Comics, cookbooks, kids’ books – they all just look better. The Kindle ColorSoft is down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen, and that alone makes it the most compelling way to get into color E-ink. It’s bright enough, easy on the eyes, and still delivers great battery life. If you’ve wanted to read color eBooks but never wanted to spend tablet money, now’s your moment.

Kindle Paperwhite – the “just right” Kindle for most people

$124.99 (usually $159.99) — 22% off

If I had to choose only one Kindle, I’d still pick the Paperwhite. The sale price makes the best Kindle even better. The display is crisp and comfortable, the warm light is a lifesaver for late-night reading, and the waterproofing means I don’t have to panic when I’m reading by the pool or in the bath. It’s the perfect everyday reader.

Kindle – the lightweight throw-in-your-bag option

$79.99 (usually $109.99) — 27% off

Not everyone needs the upgrade perks. The basic Kindle is the smallest, lightest, and cheapest, which also makes it the one I’m most likely to toss into a purse or carry-on. It doesn’t have waterproofing, but it nails the fundamentals: sharp text, long battery life, and a price that’s light on your wallet.

Kindle Scribe – for people who think in the margins

From $279.99 (usually $399.99+) — up to 33% off

I love the idea of writing directly on a book or scribbling notes while I’m researching. The Kindle Scribe makes that actually enjoyable. It’s Amazon’s biggest screen and includes a pen for marking up PDFs, creating notebooks, or annotating eBooks. And with prices hitting their lowest ever during this sale, the Scribe has finally crossed into practical territory for students and heavy note-takers.

If you mainly read standard e-books, the base 16GB model is plenty. Choose a higher capacity only if you expect to store lots of PDFs or large documents.

