Amazon owes millions of Prime members $51. Claim deadline is Monday

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Amazon Prime members who are eligible for a refund from the company's $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission have until Monday, July 27, to file a claim.

The refund stems from a lawsuit the FTC brought against Amazon in 2023. The agency accused Amazon of signing customers up for Prime without clear consent and making it hard for them to cancel. Amazon settled the case without admitting wrongdoing.

You may qualify for a payment of up to $51 if you signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and either got enrolled without realizing it or tried to cancel online and couldn't finish the process. You also need to have used fewer than 10 Prime benefits, such as free shipping, streaming, or grocery delivery, during any 12-month stretch of your membership.

Amazon already sent automatic payments to eligible customers by check, PayPal, or Venmo in November and December 2025. The $1.5 billion set aside for consumer refunds is expected to reach an estimated 35 million people, according to the FTC. Anyone who didn't get one of those automatic payments but still believes they qualify has to submit a claim form before the July 27 deadline.

To check your eligibility and file, go to SubscriptionMembershipSettlement.com and click "File Claim." An email or postcard sent by the settlement administrator earlier this year included a claim ID and PIN that speeds up the process. Without one, you can still file by entering your name, address, and Amazon account details manually.

Approved claims will be paid out by September 2026. Amazon and the FTC both warn that the company will never ask for a fee, a Social Security number, or an Amazon password to process this refund. Anyone who does is running a scam.

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