How to Reach Amazon Customer Service: A Complete Guide

When shopping on Amazon, issues with orders are not uncommon. Based on more than a decade of experience, I've learned that Amazon's automated help, accessible online or through the Amazon App, resolves most problems efficiently. However, if you require a live person's assistance, Amazon's customer service is available 24/7. This guide details various methods to contact customer service, including phone, live chat, and social media.

Use Amazon's automated help

Amazon encourages the use of automated help for resolving issues. Note that even for phone calls or Live Chat, initial basic questions are standard. So for straightforward problems, try these automated solutions first.

Access customer service through the Amazon site

Visit the Amazon Customer Service page using your web browser for assistance with recent orders, common issues like missing or late deliveries, and concerns with Amazon devices and digital services such as Kindle and Amazon Prime Video.

Access customer service through the Amazon app

The Amazon app also provides easy access to the Customer Service page.

Open the Amazon app. Select Menu (triple lines in the lower right corner). Scroll down and select Customer Service.

Here, you can quickly address issues with recent orders and seek help for Amazon devices, subscriptions, and more.

Live Chat with Amazon customer service

For immediate assistance, use Amazon's Live Chat feature.

Go to the Amazon Customer Service page using your web browser. In the "Do you need help with a recent item" section, select "Something Else." After the page refreshes, look for the "Here are some other things we can help with" section and click on "Something else." In the "Pick what you need help with" section that appears, choose "I need more help."

A chatbot window will open. Interact with the chatbot, which can either connect you to a live agent or arrange a callback if your issue remains unresolved.

Call Amazon customer service

To call Amazon Customer Service, dial 1-888-280-4331. An automated system will guide you through account verification and issue categorization. Call from the phone number linked to your Amazon account for fast verification.

Request a call from Amazon customer service

Alternatively, use the Amazon Call Me feature on Amazon's website. Enter your phone number, and a customer service representative will contact you. The system automatically suggests the number associated with your Amazon account, but you can choose any U.S. or Canadian number.

Contact Amazon via social media

For social media assistance, X (formerly Twitter) is effective. Reach out to @AmazonHelp for support in 12 languages through posts or direct messages.

By following these steps, you can choose the best method to address your Amazon customer service needs effectively.

