Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

How to Reach Amazon Customer Service: A Complete Guide

by Suzanne Kantra on May 22, 2024

When shopping on Amazon, issues with orders are not uncommon. Based on more than a decade of experience, I've learned that Amazon's automated help, accessible online or through the Amazon App, resolves most problems efficiently. However, if you require a live person's assistance, Amazon's customer service is available 24/7. This guide details various methods to contact customer service, including phone, live chat, and social media.

Jump directly to:

Laptop displaying the Amazon Customer Service screen.

Use Amazon's automated help

Amazon encourages the use of automated help for resolving issues. Note that even for phone calls or Live Chat, initial basic questions are standard. So for straightforward problems, try these automated solutions first.

Access customer service through the Amazon site

Visit the Amazon Customer Service page using your web browser for assistance with recent orders, common issues like missing or late deliveries, and concerns with Amazon devices and digital services such as Kindle and Amazon Prime Video.

Access customer service through the Amazon app

The Amazon app also provides easy access to the Customer Service page.

  1. Open the Amazon app.
  2. Select Menu (triple lines in the lower right corner).
  3. Scroll down and select Customer Service.

Here, you can quickly address issues with recent orders and seek help for Amazon devices, subscriptions, and more. 

Live Chat with Amazon customer service

For immediate assistance, use Amazon's Live Chat feature.

  1. Go to the Amazon Customer Service page using your web browser.
  2. In the "Do you need help with a recent item" section, select "Something Else."
  3. After the page refreshes, look for the "Here are some other things we can help with" section and click on "Something else."
  4. In the "Pick what you need help with" section that appears, choose "I need more help."

A chatbot window will open. Interact with the chatbot, which can either connect you to a live agent or arrange a callback if your issue remains unresolved.

Amazon Customer Service Live Chat window

Call Amazon customer service

To call Amazon Customer Service, dial 1-888-280-4331. An automated system will guide you through account verification and issue categorization. Call from the phone number linked to your Amazon account for fast verification.

Request a call from Amazon customer service

Alternatively, use the Amazon Call Me feature on Amazon's website. Enter your phone number, and a customer service representative will contact you. The system automatically suggests the number associated with your Amazon account, but you can choose any U.S. or Canadian number.

Amazon Customer Service Call Me page

Contact Amazon via social media

For social media assistance, X (formerly Twitter) is effective. Reach out to @AmazonHelp for support in 12 languages through posts or direct messages.

By following these steps, you can choose the best method to address your Amazon customer service needs effectively.

Read more: How to Check Your Amazon Gift Card Balance
                    How to Share Your Amazon Prime Benefits with Someone Else for Free

Updated on 5/22/2024 with new instructions for using the chatbot and removing the Amazon customer service email address that no longer works. 

[Image credit: screenshots via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

Tips & How-Tos, Shopping, Tech 101


Discussion loading

gravatar

From Gail Reichley on November 30, 2023 :: 6:35 pm


I have Amazon Prime TV account. On the account I have a subscription for Up Faith and family TV. I understand there is a new upgrade for more content. I read if the account was with Amazon Prime to contact you. So how do I get the upgrad

Reply

gravatar

From Terry K Cederstrom on December 02, 2023 :: 6:43 am


I cannot download the Alexa Dot app.
HELP!

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on December 04, 2023 :: 4:02 pm


What Alexa Dot app are you referring to? Is this in relation to contacting customer service?

Reply

gravatar

From Steve Hudson on December 13, 2023 :: 1:03 pm


I have an issue with an order.  When I called your customer service number, I was connected Sith some bimbo offshore.  I live in the United States and expect to deal with someone I can understand and who actually knows what they are doing.  Email me a telephone number that will connect me with someone who actually works for Amazon in the United States!

Reply

gravatar

From Warren Silva on April 24, 2024 :: 11:04 am


I need to speak to an Amazon customer rep. Located here in the United States. Please provide me with a phone number to allow me to do so.

Reply

gravatar

From Renni Turillo on December 14, 2023 :: 12:16 pm


I can’t reach CHAT.  Mechanical or Live - I can get as far as I need more help and then the system just keeps going in circles.  I can reach a call center.  That’s loud and I love that the employees speak multiple languages, however, because the sound is bad, it adds to the difficulty of understanding the employee.

Is this CUSTOMER SERVICE??  It can and will only get better if customers take action - cancel your Prime membership (it doesn’t have to be permanent).  Show Amazon that you are unhappy with their lack of Customer Support.

Reply

gravatar

From Renni on December 14, 2023 :: 12:22 pm


None of the information you’ve provided above works -
can’t get through to chat
telephone number goes to call center.  call center is loud and english speaking agent is difficult to understand.

Do you have a way to actually reach Amazon Customer Service?
Do you have a way to reach chat?

Automation is not good Customer Service.
And once I’ve plowed through the automation, I still can’t get to a live chat agent ~

This information needs to be updated

Reply

gravatar

From Craig Dalrymple on December 16, 2023 :: 4:06 pm


I have been trying to change my password for 3 days now but it’s so bad I have to cancel my credit card to close the account.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, who is the absolute worst make it impossible to complete this simple task.  Technology has gotten worse over the past few years. 

I thought we mastered password changes 2 decades ago but the imbeciles on the west coast just can’t do it.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on December 18, 2023 :: 10:30 am


What is the specific issue you are having? You should be able to easily change your password in
Your Account › Login & Security › Change password.

Reply

gravatar

From Gloria Toft on January 05, 2024 :: 7:24 pm


I think I have prime by mistake. I very seldom order anything and I dont watch Prime. Please cancel.
Thank you,
Gloria Toft

Reply

gravatar

From Luiss on January 11, 2024 :: 8:15 pm


I am so tired of the way deliveryid. The person(s) delivering finds that it ok to throw packages onto the stoop from a distance. I see it every time. We catch them on camera. Poor customer service from delivery personnel.  Tried to reach delivery svc through cust. svs
They are just as bad
hangging up phone,  dont want to repeat message or phone number back so you can make sure they have all information correct to forward. Poor, Poor service.

Reply

gravatar

From Bobbie on January 18, 2024 :: 8:27 pm


Been trying to contact customer service to ask about our deliveries taking 6-8 days. Before Christmas it was 4 now it has almost double or doubled the amount of days it takes to receive orders. My whole family lives close and no one is receiving 2 day prime shipping. That’s why I purchased prime was for the convenience.we live in a rural area but other prime members receive same day or even next day deliveries nd I lay the same prime membership and I can’t even get the 2 day shipping. Is it bad to ask why? Well the customer service gal I was directed to was so disrespectful I’m older and I didn’t understand her fast talking comments that did not come close to just what I wanted and that is for someone in amazon look over our shipping area and determine what the problem is with our 2 day shipping. I told that young lady you need to work on your attitude.

Reply

gravatar

From James Warren on January 24, 2024 :: 3:17 pm


I want to talk to a customer service representative about my on-file credit card!

Reply

gravatar

From Susan on March 21, 2024 :: 2:15 pm


I bought a generator from you on 09/17/2023, order # 113-1106020-1887456 from an amazon add that said if I order now I will get a free 10 year guarantee. the order was for a Generac 7043 22KW generator. I have received the generator but no guarantee

Reply

gravatar

From Patricia Ralston on February 19, 2024 :: 4:14 pm


Again I have reached out to your team.
Both times I have reached out to you and your team member gave me this story you can find my account. but you can shore bill be my account for things I did not subscribe to when I have been dealing with you for years now.

Why do you keep charging me for the prime I canceled on 12/26/2023 again you billed me in February. OM Gosh stop your nonsense. I just found another charge for something on my account GRRRRR
I have spent over an hour on the phone with your team and you still charge me for the price again what is going on with you?
I heard you have a lawsuit against your team I can see why

Reply

gravatar

From Ralph Densmore on March 14, 2024 :: 11:53 am


I just tried to order an item and your system is charging me for shipping?  Why! I pay for prime every month!  Fix it asap or I will cancel my subscription.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 14, 2024 :: 4:04 pm


Hi Ralph,

First, you’re not reaching Amazon here. You need to contact them directly with any issues.

Be aware that not all items on Amazon are eligible for Prime shipping. When looking at a product, you will see next to each purchase option whether it is covered by Prime or not.

Josh

Reply

gravatar

From TheAncient on March 22, 2024 :: 7:17 pm


I am trying to reach customer support for an account on the CANADIAN amazon website (amazom.CA) via email. You give an email address in this thread: .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Am I correct in the assumption that this email address is for amazon.COM? (US rather than CANADA)
Is there an equivalent email address for CANADIAN customer support? (Support for amazon.CA?) Something like .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)?

Reply

gravatar

From Yanti Harun on March 23, 2024 :: 10:20 pm


To whom it may concern:

I’ve been travelling outside the US and unable to call.
I hope you can solve my problem with Amazon prime.  I was charged several times on my credit card for Amazon Video channel and again for Amazon Prime. I have not made these charges for January, February and March. When I logged in to my account, I was sent OTP to my old phone no. so I will not be able to verify them.

Please reverse these charges since I did not authorize them.

I appreciate your assistance in this matter.

Thank you, Yanti Harun

Reply

gravatar

From Muhammad Zain Ul Abdeen on April 02, 2024 :: 1:56 pm


Sir my order payment not return and order cancelled please guide me what happen for this payment already send but he msg me your payment not authorized

Reply

gravatar

From Paul J on April 06, 2024 :: 6:50 pm


Hello. I’ve been trying to contact Honovos-service for my H790 that I purchased from Amazon but they never respond. The 30 day window for returns has now expired. I purchased a H790 Cool Mist Humidifier through Amazon, Order# 113-5474820-1730607 on December 19, 2023 and it failed shortly after a month. The unit failed after the Amazon return date of 30 days has expired. I purchased a second unit through Amazon Order # is 113-1788477-2797044 on 03/28/2024 and it arrived at my home on March 31, 2024. I filled it with distilled water and it operated fine for two days. After refilling the tank with distilled water again, the humidifier would not turn on. I moved the unit to another outlet and it still did not turn on. I allowed the unit to sit for two hours then tried turning it on again but it still would not turn on. The screen flashes several times but does not stay on to operate the H790.
It was delivered to Paul J#####, ### Lake Drv, Chepachet, RI 02814, USA. My phone number is (401)743-####. This unit failed within four days. I am returning the most recent unit because it is within the 30 day window but now I am stuck with the H790 from the December 19 purchase. How can I return the 12/19 unit?
Thank you

Reply

gravatar

From John W Tolmosoff on April 28, 2024 :: 12:09 pm


i NEED A amazon account

Reply

gravatar

From frrederick mcmonagle on April 29, 2024 :: 12:31 pm


I await your courier to collect a return item.  have done something wrong

Reply

gravatar

From bryan brody Legere on May 13, 2024 :: 3:17 am


This is more of a cry for help - rather then a Comment😉 this cell that is in brackets (UMIDIGI A15 Cell Phones 16(8+8)G+256G, Androi…
$229.99) was/is something still somewhat interested in!! In matter of this cell here - I am only needing to know 1 (2 things is all) #1:this cell I am txting these words in is from Amazon.ca - I think it water damaged & need a next cell & I trust your Company when it comes to receiving something - that happens to be something even better then I could have imagined🙃🙂 so in short this cell is about a year old now (possibly) & I only understand that the prime service is good for a year!! How can I find out if I still have the free shipping & handling & that would help a lot!! Then there is only the amount that shows when checking out that I would need to pay Right?! OK that’s all for now🤔 thanks for your time! (Hoping someone will read this from your help team?!) xo “bb”

Reply

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.