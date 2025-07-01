Tech Made Simple

If You Own One of These Anker Power Banks, Stop Using It Immediately

by Suzanne Kantra on July 01, 2025

Anker just announced a voluntary global recall for several of its portable battery chargers – the kind many of us toss in our bags for a quick phone charge on the go. The reason is serious: Anker discovered that some power banks made with lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor could overheat, melt their plastic casing, smoke, or even catch fire.

Let’s be clear: the company claims the risk of malfunction is minimal. But “minimal” is meaningless if you’re the unlucky one whose charger goes up in flames inside a backpack, car, or pocket. If you own one of these, stop using it immediately and take advantage of Anker’s replacement or gift card offer – it’s not worth the gamble.

The Anker power banks under recall include:

  • Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) – Model A1257
  • Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) – Model A1647
  • Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) – Model A1652
  • Anker PowerCore 10000 – Model A1263 (sold in the U.S. from 2016–2022)
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) – Model A1681
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) – Model A1689

Powerbanks affected from the top left clockwise: A1257, A1647, A1652, A1263, A1681, and A1689

If you’re unsure, check your power bank’s model number – you’ll usually find it printed on the back or side. If it matches any of these, head to Anker’s online recall pages (Anker Recall Form for Models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, or A1689, or Anker Recall Form for Model A1263). You’ll need to confirm your serial number and proof of purchase for all but the PowerCore 10000 (Model A1263).

Once your claim is approved, Anker will offer you a replacement or a gift card you can spend on their site. But don’t just toss your old charger in the trash. Lithium-ion batteries under recall can pose a real fire hazard if not handled properly. Bring it to a certified Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility – never dump it in your curbside recycling or a store’s battery drop-off bin.

If you need help figuring out where to take it, check the EPA’s guide to recycling lithium-ion batteries.

I’ve always said portable power banks are a travel essential – but only when they’re safe. If you have one of these Anker chargers, treat this seriously. Stop using it, claim your refund or replacement, and get rid of it the right way.

[Image credit:Anker]

From the count of no account on July 01, 2025 :: 5:22 pm


they make great products (Soundcore portable bluetooth speakers, too) and provide good support. their recall is a great example of providing customer support.
just found out re ently, tho, they’re based in based in Changsha, Hunan, China (per wikipedia article), if anyone cares about that.

