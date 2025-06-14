2025 Razr Ultra: The Android Flip Phone I’d Actually Use

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Foldables have always intrigued me for their promise of more screen in a pocketable form, but clamshells felt too cramped – until now. I have been using the 2025 Razr Ultra for the last week, and it’s the first clamshell that feels complete. With its expansive 4-inch cover screen and full-size fold-out display, it finally feels like a foldable that’s not asking me to compromise on specs and usability.

Design: Premium Build, Pocket-Ready Style

The Razr Ultra weighs about the same as my iPhone 16 Pro, and as a 4-inch square, it slips easily into a crossbody bag or pocket. The textured fabric on the back (my test unit was Pantone Cabaret – a bold, hot pink) felt great in my hand and still looked pristine after a week of heavy use. The titanium hinge is rated four times stronger than the 2023 Razr, and it feels solid. I flipped it open and shut constantly, and it felt sturdy, not delicate.

Cover Screen and Display: Big, Bright, and Surprisingly Useful

I didn’t expect to love the cover screen, but I found myself using it constantly. Since you can run nearly any app on it, including full Maps navigation, I used it for walking around New York City, going to meetings, listening to Spotify, and checking messages, all without ever having to unfold the phone.

The cover screen is a 4-inch AMOLED LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) panel that enables adaptive refresh rates. The screen can intelligently ramp up to 165Hz for smooth scrolling and drop down to 1Hz to save battery when showing static images.

Widgets for favorites like weather and messaging made it feel so much more useful, and the nearly edge-to-edge design didn’t feel cramped at all. What impressed me about the design is the side button fingerprint unlock that lets me unlock the phone with one hand, without ever having to open it. I answered texts, checked my calendar, ran Spotify, and even played a game or two without feeling the need to expand the screen.

When you do unfold the Razr Ultra, whatever you were using on the smaller screen instantly opens up on the internal 7-inch screen. The inner screen is bright (4,500 nits peak) and high-res (2,992x1,224 pixels), with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. I barely noticed the crease when watching YouTube videos or reading Kindle books. Is it there? Sure, but just barely, and it visually fades away when you're scrolling or tapping.

Battery Life and Charging: All-Day Performer

The 4,700mAh battery easily lasted through a day of work and streaming, even with the cover screen in frequent use. In my testing, I got through the day with 30% left by 11 p.m. The Razr Ultra supports 68W wired charging (55% in 30 minutes) and 30W wireless charging if you have the right charger. No charger is included in the box.

Cameras: Better, but Still a Step Behind

You won’t get professional-quality photos from the Razr Ultra, but you will get decent shots. The main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras all performed adequately in bright light, especially for sharing on social or sending pictures via messaging. If you’re good with decent, the Razr Ultra’s dual rear lenses offer more versatility while closed than its main competitor, the Samsung Z Flip 6. The Razr Ultra retains its ultra-wide lens and supports 4K video capture. The Z Flip 6 lacks ultra-wide support when shut, and video is capped at 1080p.

Who It’s For

Personally, I loved the Razr Ultra’s cover screen for staying focused, and snapping it shut is deeply satisfying. If you love the idea of a foldable but have been waiting for one that feels solid, fun, and genuinely useful, the Razr Ultra delivers. It offers a usable cover screen, sturdy hinge, and flagship specs. However, at $1,300, it’s expensive, and Motorola still falls short on software longevity, offering only 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches – half of what Samsung provides with the Z Flip 6, which you can find on sale for around $1,100. If you upgrade every few years, that may not matter. But if you're in it for the long haul, it's something to consider.

