This Sous Vide Cooker Changed How I Cook – Now It's 43% Off

If you’ve ever struggled with overcooking fish or getting pork chops to just the right doneness without drying them out, sous vide cooking changes everything. I’ve used an Anova Precision Cooker sous vide machine in my own kitchen for years, and it’s one of the most reliable ways I’ve found to consistently get great results, especially with proteins that are easy to mess up. Anova's products can be pricey, but the latest model, the Precision Cooker 3.0 is on sale for $129.95, that's 43% off the regular price of $229.99. It's a great gift idea for Father's Day or any grill master or chef in your life.

Sous vide (French for “under vacuum”) might sound fancy, but the method is simple: you put your seasoned food in a plastic bag, set the precise temperature you want, and the Anova circulates water to cook the food to that exact temp, edge to edge. For something like a steak, where just a few degrees can mean the difference between rare and medium-rare, that level of control makes a real difference. And because food cooks in its own juices, the flavor stays concentrated.

Pro tip: If you’re going to sear or grill your meat after sous vide cooking, set the temperature to a few degrees lower than the internal temperature you’re aiming for. That way, you won’t end up overcooking.

You don’t need a special container either; just clamp it to a pot or heat-resistant storage bin and you’re good to go. It’s compact enough for apartment living, and cleanup is easy. The food never comes in contact with the machine or the container, so you can just dry them off when you're done.

One of the best things about sous vide cooking is that you can make tougher cuts, like chuck steak, fork-tender with longer cooking times – saving you lots of money on your grocery bills. I've done cooks for as long as 48 hours with beef brisket and the results are simply amazing.

Right now, the Anova Precision Cooker 3.0 is on sale for $129.95, which is $100 off the regular price of $229.99. That’s one of the best prices I’ve seen on this model, and well worth it if you want to step up your cooking without taking up more counter space.

