The Air Fryer I Use All the Time Just Got a Big Price Cut

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've been eyeing a high-performance air fryer, the Typhur Dome 2 is now on sale for under $350 – 30% off its usual $499 price – on both Typhur.com and Amazon. That’s the lowest price I’ve seen so far, and it’s a great opportunity to grab a powerful countertop appliance that’s made a real difference in my kitchen.

I regularly use the original Typhur Dome, which earned a spot on my counter thanks to its fast, even cooking and extra-large 5.6-quart basket. The new Dome 2 improves on the original with the addition of a bottom heating element, which means better results for foods like pizza, steak, and pancakes – anything that benefits from dual-sided heat. My chicken wings will become even crispier, without flipping.

Even with the new dual elements, Typhur managed to shave a couple pounds off the design. At 20 pounds, the new version is still solid, but just a bit more manageable.

And one of the things that has kept me using the Dome over other air fryers is how easy it is to clean. Food practically slides off the PFAS-free ceramic nonstick basket and tray – no scraping off burned-on bits – and both parts go straight into the dishwasher.

Read more: Reviewed: The Massive Typhur Dome Air Fryer is Perfect for Families

You can also pair the Dome 2 with Typhur’s $99 Wireless Probe thermometer, which lets the fryer automatically adjust cook time and temperature based on the food’s doneness. That means less guesswork and more consistent results, especially handy when cooking thick cuts of meat.

I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the Dome 2 to anyone looking for a stand-alone air fryer, especially for those who have a big family to feed or like to entertain guests.

[Image credit: Typhur]