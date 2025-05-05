Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

The Air Fryer I Use All the Time Just Got a Big Price Cut

by Suzanne Kantra on May 05, 2025

If you've been eyeing a high-performance air fryer, the Typhur Dome 2 is now on sale for under $350 – 30% off its usual $499 price – on both Typhur.com and Amazon. That’s the lowest price I’ve seen so far, and it’s a great opportunity to grab a powerful countertop appliance that’s made a real difference in my kitchen.

I regularly use the original Typhur Dome, which earned a spot on my counter thanks to its fast, even cooking and extra-large 5.6-quart basket. The new Dome 2 improves on the original with the addition of a bottom heating element, which means better results for foods like pizza, steak, and pancakes – anything that benefits from dual-sided heat. My chicken wings will become even crispier, without flipping.

The Typhur Dome 2 sits on a counter

Even with the new dual elements, Typhur managed to shave a couple pounds off the design. At 20 pounds, the new version is still solid, but just a bit more manageable.

And one of the things that has kept me using the Dome over other air fryers is how easy it is to clean. Food practically slides off the PFAS-free ceramic nonstick basket and tray – no scraping off burned-on bits – and both parts go straight into the dishwasher.

Read more: Reviewed: The Massive Typhur Dome Air Fryer is Perfect for Families

You can also pair the Dome 2 with Typhur’s $99 Wireless Probe thermometer, which lets the fryer automatically adjust cook time and temperature based on the food’s doneness. That means less guesswork and more consistent results, especially handy when cooking thick cuts of meat.

I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the Dome 2 to anyone looking for a stand-alone air fryer, especially for those who have a big family to feed or like to entertain guests. 

Get the deal on Amazon button.

Get the deal on Typhur button.

[Image credit: Typhur]

Topics

News, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.