Apple’s App Store Awards Spotlight Useful Fitness and Nutrition Apps

Every year, I take a fresh look at Apple's top app selections, and I usually find at least a few that pique my interest. Some are familiar names I just hadn’t gotten around to trying, while others are completely new to me. This year’s 45 App Store Awards finalists cover the usual wide spread of creativity across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and even the Vision Pro. But what really caught my eye were the health and wellness apps. Apple may highlight everything from pro-level photo tools to innovative games, yet it’s the practical apps that help people take better care of themselves that stand out to me.

As always, Apple breaks the finalists down by device, even when an app spans multiple platforms. There’s also a Cultural Impact category, reserved for apps that have been around long enough to prove their staying power through consistent updates and meaningful improvements. A number of this year’s finalists fall cleanly into that wellness trend I’ve been following, and one won App of the Year.

Strava is the old standby among the finalists – and for good reason. It tracks more than 30 kinds of exercise, integrates tightly with Apple Health, and still leads when it comes to community. If you want motivation, nothing beats seeing what friends or fellow athletes are doing and sharing your own progress. Strava also taps anonymized user data to suggest hiking routes and other activity insights. The free tier works for casual use, while the $79.99-per-year plan (after a 30-day trial) adds personalized goals and deeper training metrics.

Ladder keeps winning industry awards, and after spending time with Apple’s list this year, I understand why. It emphasizes individualized strength-training programs guided by real coaches offering distinct styles – everything from yoga and interval training to bodybuilding and functional fitness. New workouts drop every week, which makes it easier to avoid the rut that so many fitness apps fall into. With a near-perfect 4.9 rating from over 100,000 reviews, people clearly find value here. After a 7-day free trial, subscriptions run $29.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

GO Club takes something basic – step counting – and layers in smarter features that help you make a real fitness plan instead of just watching a number tick up. You start with goals such as weight loss or increased activity, then pick walking or jogging routines based on your schedule and fitness level. The app pulls in a surprising amount of optional data through Apple Health, including heart-rate metrics and even the type of water bottle you carry. I appreciate that structure without the pressure some fitness apps create. A subscription unlocks the custom plan and other advanced tools for $3.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or $54.99 for lifetime access.

While the fitness apps grabbed my attention this year, I also stopped at Yuka, which focuses on the other half of the health equation: what you eat. Yuka scans food or cosmetic barcodes and pulls detailed nutritional or ingredient data from a database of 4 million products. The explanations often go well beyond the label to point out whether something is truly beneficial – or just cleverly marketed. Some nutrition experts question its scoring system, but I think tools that help people understand what they’re buying are worth checking out. A paid membership (you choose $10, $15, or $20 per year) unlocks product search for items not in front of you, plus dietary filters such as gluten-free, lactose-free, vegan, and more.

