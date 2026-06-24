Prime Day open-ear earbud deals: up to 41% off our top picks

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Open-ear buds, which leave your ear canal open to ambient noise, have matured fast. A couple of years ago, the category was a niche novelty with mediocre sound and one dominant design. Now there are two distinct styles (ear-hook and clip-on) and models with features like Dolby Atmos, AI note-taking, and rotating bud designs that flip between open-ear and active noise cancellation. We tested 24 of the most promising pairs and found nine open-ear buds that were worthy of our Techlicious Top Pick and Editor's Choice awards – seven of those nine are on sale for Prime Day.

The discounts range from 20% to 41% off, with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds dropping $100 to $199 and the Soundcore AeroClip hitting its lowest price yet at $100. If open-ear buds have been on your list, this is a great moment to pull the trigger.

Cleer ARC 5: The feature-packed ear-hook bud that earns its price

The deal: $175.99 (usually $219.99) — 20% off

The ARC 5 is the rare pair of open-ear buds that actually justifies a premium price. The 16.2mm drivers are unusually large for the category, and the sound to match: big, present, and spatially immersive, especially with Dolby Atmos content engaged. It's the only open-ear bud with both THX Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos processing on board, and it handles Atmos mixes particularly well. The AMOLED touchscreen on the charging case lets you manage playback and settings without touching your phone. On calls, Qualcomm aptX Voice processing means the person at the other end hears you clearly. You get 12 hours of play time per charge, with UV-C sterilization built into the case and IPX7 water resistance. At $176, this is close to the lowest price it's been. Best for open-ear listeners who want the most features available right now.

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Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro: Two buds in one, with actual noise cancellation

The deal: $139.99 (usually $179.99) — 22% off

Most open-ear buds make a trade-off: you get ambient awareness or noise cancellation, not both. The AeroFit 2 Pro skips that compromise with a rotating bud design. Twist the bud upward, and you get a relaxed, open-ear experience with the world filtering in. Rotate it down toward your ear canal and ANC kicks in, cutting steady droning sounds like bus engines and vacuum cleaners by around 50 percent, while the sound signature shifts to something bolder and bassier. The transition isn't just mechanical: Soundcore actively re-equalizes and re-tunes the drivers when the bud rotates into ANC mode, which you can actually hear if you're paying attention. Battery runs 7 hours in open-ear mode (5 hours with ANC on), and wireless charging is supported. The design is larger and heavier than most competitors, which Soundcore acknowledges with a 30-day return policy. Best for people who want a single pair of buds that handles both focused listening and casual, ambient wear.

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Viaim OpenNote: The AI note-taker that also plays music

The deal: $127.36 (usually $169.95) — 25% off

The OpenNote buds do something no other open-ear bud does: they record and transcribe conversations in real time, with a microphone rated to pick up voices at up to 23 feet. One tap starts a recording. The AI assistant then transcribes it, identifies individual speakers by name if they've been introduced, summarizes key points, and suggests follow-up actions. It handles 78 languages and can transcribe and translate bilingual conversations simultaneously. The AI models doing the heavy lifting include GPT-5, Google Gemini 3, and Claude Haiku 4.5. Real-time translation can lag if speakers don't pause, but the post-session summaries are accurate and impressively analytical. The tradeoff is music quality: optimized for voice, the playback is hard-edged and occasionally harsh. But if your main use case is meetings and lectures, with music as a secondary function, battery life is exceptional at 19 hours per charge. At 25% off, this is among the deepest discount in the roundup. Best for students, journalists, and professionals who spend a lot of time in meetings or lectures.

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UGREEN FitBuds: The $32 open-ear buds worth keeping

The deal: $31.99 (usually $39.99) — 20% off

Under $32 for open-ear buds sounds like a recipe for disappointment, but the FitBuds deliver far more than the price suggests. The sound is nicely balanced, without the muddy bass or brittle highs that usually betray budget earbuds. Vocals come through cleanly, hooks fit securely and comfortably, and the companion app covers the basics: battery gauge, control customization, 8 EQ presets, dual-device connection, a spatial sound mode, and a find-my-earbuds feature. Battery life hits 8 hours per charge, respectable at any price. The compromises are real: no fast charging, no high-res codec support, and no ear-detection sensors (music keeps playing until the buds go back in the case). Controls on the buds take some practice to land reliably. But for a first pair of open-ear buds, or an inexpensive backup, the FitBuds make a strong case. Best for open-ear newcomers or anyone who wants a no-risk way to try the format.

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Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: Still the best clip-on, now at a real discount

The deal: $199.00 (usually $299.00) — 33% off

Bose launched the Ultra Open Earbuds in early 2024 and hasn't changed them since, which tells you something. These remain the clip-on to beat for overall performance: rich, present sound that pinpoints small details in a way most open-ear buds can't match, especially with Immersion mode switched on. High-impact tracks hit hardest here, closer to what you'd expect from over-ear headphones than earbuds. The patented flex arms use a half-rigid, half-pliant design to grip the ear's natural curvature rather than clamping down on the lobe, and the physical buttons on the rear barrels are easy to find by feel. Battery runs 7.5 hours (4.5 hours with Immersive audio), with 27 hours total from the case and a 10-minute quick charge giving 2 hours of play. At $199, that's $100 off list, the lowest price I've seen on them. Best for listeners who want the best-sounding open-ear clip-on buds available.

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Soundcore AeroClip: The everyday clip-on at an everyday price

The deal: $99.99 (usually $169.99) — 41% off

At $100, the AeroClip is the clip-on buy of Prime Day. The sound is natural and balanced, not trying to impress you with exaggerated bass or artificial brightness, and it holds up across genres without falling apart. Phone call quality is the best of any open-ear bud I've tested, with AI noise reduction on the outgoing audio that both sides of the call can appreciate. The ergonomics are equally considered: Soundcore kept the front acoustic chamber small to minimize ear contact, and the silicone-coated band connecting the two sections has the right curve and elasticity for long-wear comfort. Tap anywhere on the band to trigger controls, which is far more intuitive than the small button surfaces on most competitors. Eight hours of battery per charge handles a full workday, and fast charging delivers 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes plugged in. Attachable ear grips are included for smaller ears. Best for all-day desk workers or commuters who want a comfortable, capable clip-on without paying flagship prices.

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Baseus Bowie MC2: The budget clip-on that changes the value calculus

The deal: $49.99 (usually $79.99) — 38% off

The Bowie MC2 arrived late enough that it forced a rewrite of this roundup. At $50 it outperforms what the price suggests by a margin that's hard to ignore. Sound quality won't satisfy perfectionists, but it is consistently clean and balanced across every EQ preset, without the soggy coloring that plagues most budget earbuds. The spatial modes add a convincing sense of width without sounding processed. Comfort is the other standout: the soft silicone "air cushion" on the speaker side reduces contact pressure against your ear, and the oval band loops sit far enough away from the lobe that they don't press or rub, even after extended wear. Battery runs 13 hours per charge, 60 hours total with the case, which is exceptional at any price. IP67 water resistance rounds out a spec sheet that would be impressive at twice the cost. Best for anyone who wants to try clip-on open-ear buds without spending more than a dinner out.

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[Image credit: Jonathan Takiff/Techlicious]