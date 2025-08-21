Blueair PetAir Pro: The Air Purifier That Doubles as a Cat Bed

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I love my two cats and the joy they bring me, but anyone with pets knows they also bring fur and allergens that most air purifiers aren’t designed to handle. I’ve tried air purifiers to help, but most aren’t built with pet-specific needs in mind. Blueair’s Blue Signature line transformed an air purifier into a nice piece of furniture, blending into my living room instead of looking like an appliance. Now, with the new PetAir Pro, Blueair has taken that idea one step further, turning the purifier itself into a piece of cat furniture.

Instead of just sitting in a corner doing its job, the $499 Blueair PetAir Pro has a built-in pet bed right on top, so your furry friend can lounge in the cleanest air in the house. The soft quilted bed makes it feel more like intentional pet furniture than a gadget you’re trying to hide. I can already picture it replacing the small bed my cat currently uses next to my desk in my home office, giving him a comfy upgrade while keeping the air we breathe cleaner throughout the day. You can also purchase additional bed toppers in the form of a scratching bed for playful cats, or a plush, cushy dream bed for the pampered pet.

Inside, the PetAir Pro is not playing around – this has serious cleaning power. Its Pet FurLock technology pulls in and collects pet hair in a dedicated tray before it can clog the filter, meaning less frequent maintenance. I was pretty impressed seeing a clump of fur being pulled into the air purifier at an event showing off the product.

Blueair’s OdorFence technology, which is also in the Blue Signature line, combines bio-based enzymes and minerals to break down 99% of stubborn pet smells instead of just masking them. The high-grade H13 HEPA media removes up to 99.9% of airborne pollutants, including pet dander, dust mites, bacteria, and viruses. CADR ratings come in at Pollen: 187 cfm, Dust: 176 cfm, and Smoke: 175 cfm, making it suited for handling pet-related allergens in spaces up to 280 sq. ft.

Maintenance is straightforward; you manually empty the hair collection tray just as you would empty a lint filter in a clothes dryer. The Blueair app monitors usage and pollution levels and alerts you when you need a filter change, typically around every 6 to 12 months, depending on your home and pet activity. Replacement filters are $89.99.

Blueair didn’t just build a powerful purifier; they thought about the little ways pets might interact with it, from curious paws to quiet cat naps. A Pet Lock button prevents accidental paw presses, even if your cat is using the scratching topper. And when the Blueair senses that your pet is resting, it automatically lowers the fan speed to avoid disturbing their afternoon snooze.

At $499.99, the PetAir Pro sits at the pricier end of the market, but it’s one of the few air purifiers designed to tackle the biggest challenges of pet ownership while doubling as a cozy resting or play spot. It’s practical, stylish, and functional, giving your pet a comfortable place to lounge while keeping your air cleaner.

[Image credit: Blueair]