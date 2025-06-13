A Smarter, Portable Home Backup System Just Hit Indiegogo

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

BLUETTI has launched the Apex 300 portable power station on Indiegogo, targeting users who need both home backup power and reliable energy on the go. With a modular design, dual-voltage output, and industry-first features like a 12,000W bypass and 0ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) capability, the Apex 300 is pitched as a flexible alternative to traditional gas generators and fixed battery systems.

At its core, the Apex 300 delivers 2,764.8Wh of storage and a 3,840W total output, supporting both 120V and 240V operation. Up to three Apex 300 units can be used in parallel, boosting capacity to 58,000Wh and output to 11,520W when paired with BLUETTI’s expansion batteries. The system is compatible with home energy setups via the AT1 Smart Distribution Box and Reliance Sub Panel and supports RVs with built-in NEMA TT-30R and NEMA 14-50R ports.

The Apex 300 is fully modular. Individual units can be easily detached and taken on the go – whether for camping, tailgating, cookouts, or powering remote work sites. Hot-swap technology allows users to remove a unit without interrupting power to the rest of the system, making it easy to share power between home and outdoor activities.

What sets the Apex 300 apart is its combination of high output and smart energy management features. It’s the first portable power station to offer 50A/12,000W bypass, making it capable of running heavy appliances or charging EVs like Teslas. The unit also features true 0ms UPS switchover, which ensures uninterrupted power for sensitive electronics, such as routers, NAS devices, and medical equipment.

Efficiency is also a focus. The Apex 300 draws just 20W in idle AC mode and can be integrated with BLUETTI’s SolarX 4K charge controller for high-speed solar input. With the right configuration, solar charging can reach up to 30,720W when three Apex 300s are connected, forming a micro energy system suitable for off-grid use.

For those already invested in solar, the Apex 300 is compatible with a wide range of third-party panels and inverters. This cross-compatibility allows users to upgrade their battery system without replacing their existing rooftop or ground-mount solar array.

Energy automation is also built in. Through the BLUETTI app, users can manage and schedule charging, shift usage to off-peak utility hours, and even activate Extreme Weather Alert Mode, which pre-charges the system ahead of storms or anticipated blackouts. Essential circuits can be prioritized, and firmware updates are delivered over-the-air to ensure continued optimization over time.

The LiFePO₄ battery promises over 6,000 charge cycles and up to 17 years of daily use while maintaining 80% capacity. Modules are hot-swappable, so a unit can be removed for portable use without shutting down the home system.

The Indiegogo campaign runs through July 19, with early-backer prices starting at $1,199 for the Apex 300 or $1,999 for the Apex 300 paired with the B300K expansion battery. A range of bundles with additional accessories, solar controllers, and parallel kits are also available. Shipping is expected to begin in August. As with all crowdfunded products, timelines and availability are subject to change. However, BLUETTI has a solid track record of delivering on past campaigns, including the AC500 and EP900, which lends credibility to its projected rollout.

[Image credit:Bluetti, Techlicious]