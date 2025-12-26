This Cold-Weather Portable Power Station Works When Others Freeze Up

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Portable power stations have been gaining popularity lately. They’re essentially big batteries with circuitry that lets you power your electronics when you’re on the go or if you have a power outage. Bluetti's new entry in this space is the Pioneer Na, which the company calls the world's first sodium-ion portable power station. The key selling point is extreme cold performance, which can be a problem for conventional lithium-ion power stations that typically use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries.

The Pioneer Na uses sodium ions instead of lithium ions to store and release energy. Sodium is abundant and cheap (table salt, for example, is a source), while lithium is a relatively less abundant metal that requires more intensive mining and processing. Many lithium-based portable power stations can’t safely charge below 0°C (32°F), which makes them less reliable in winter conditions.

The 900Wh Pioneer Na can charge at temperatures as low as -15°C (5°F) and discharge at -25°C (-13°F), temperatures that would shut down most of the commonly seen lithium-based power stations. If you're winter camping or ice fishing, or need backup power in harsh winter areas, this power station delivers extreme cold performance.

The Pioneer Na stores 900 Wh of energy, enough to charge a smartphone about 60 times. But it can handle much higher-drain devices, delivering 1,500 watts of power, enough to run a small space heater, an electric blanket, or power tools. If you need it to power something more demanding, like a kettle, you can use the Power Lifting Mode, which can temporarily deliver up to 2,250 watts total. Bluetti says you can charge the Pioneer Na from empty to 80% in as little as 45 minutes by plugging into the wall charger. The battery is rated for more than 4,000 full charge-and-drain cycles, which translates to about 10 years of regular use, says Bluetti, which is the same as LFP batteries.

The Trade-Offs You Should Know

Sodium-ion batteries pack less energy per pound than lithium-based options. The Pioneer Na weighs 35 pounds, which is 20-25% heavier than comparable power stations using the common lithium iron phosphate formulation. If you're hauling this to a campsite or upstairs during a power outage, you'll feel that extra weight.

On the positive side, sodium-ion batteries are more environmentally friendly because sodium is abundant and readily available. They also have better thermal stability than some lithium-based technologies, which reduces the risks of overheating and catching fire.

The Pioneer Na is on sale for $799 (usually $1,299). This sale pricing makes it competitive with similar-capacity lithium-ion power stations.

