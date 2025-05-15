CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank: Serious Power with Smart Feedback

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you regularly travel with power-hungry gear or just want a reliable backup for your phone and laptop, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra is one of the most capable portable chargers I’ve tested. With two USB-C ports (up to 140W each, PD3.1) and one USB-A (15W), with a combined maximum output of 165W, this 20,000mAh power bank isn’t just high capacity – it’s high performance.

What sets the CUKTECH 15 Ultra apart from the many 100W-class competitors on the market is the display. Most power banks tell you how much charge they have left – maybe in vague bars or a percentage. The CUKTECH goes several steps further. With its 1.3-inch TFT color display, it doesn’t just tell you how much juice is left; it shows how long that power will last at your current output rate and confirms exactly how much power your connected devices are drawing in watts, volts, and amps. For anyone who’s ever wondered, “Is my phone actually fast charging right now?” this is the rare battery that gives you a clear answer.

Performance in my real-world tests was solid. I ran two 65W Lenovo X1 Carbon laptops simultaneously, and both charged at full speed with no throttling. That’s not something you can take for granted with many multi-port banks. And on a recent 18-hour multi-flight slog back to New York City from China, the CUKTECH easily kept my laptop and phone charged for the entire trip.

If you’ve ever been caught heading out the door with a low battery bank, you’ll appreciate the “Beast Mode” dual input charging. Plugging two high-wattage USB-C PD chargers into both input ports recharged the CUKTECH 15 Ultra much faster than typical single-port options, giving you around 70% in 20 minutes.

Physically, the charger has a functional but sleek look. At 6 x 2.25 x 1.75 inches and 1.3 pounds, it’s not pocketable, but it is bag-friendly. The build quality feels solid, and the display is bright and easy to read even in daylight.

While it supports a wide range of fast-charging protocols (PD3.1, PPS, QC, and others), the real story here is how it blends high power output with smart charging insight. For anyone who needs serious mobile power – whether it’s for business travel, camping, or managing a family’s worth of devices – the CUKTECH 15 Ultra is a solid choice.

The CUKTECH 15 Ultra is available for $119.99 on Amazon and other retailers.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]