Best Slim and Fast-Charging Portable Batteries

If you rely on your phone or tablet to get through long days, a small power bank can be a lifesaver. The challenge is finding one that balances size, weight, and charging speed without turning into just another gadget weighing down your bag. I tested several of the latest compact chargers – each with a different focus – to see how they compare in capacity, speed, and portability, and which situations they fit best. The following chargers have all earned our Techlicious Editor's Choice award.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Anker’s Nano MagGo 5K is a compact, Qi2-certified power bank that stands out for its wireless convenience and sleek, ergonomic design. It magnetically snaps onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones for up to 15 W wireless charging, or it can top off AirPods on the go.

Students and commuters will appreciate the 20 W wired option, which took my iPhone 15 Pro from nearly empty to 30 % in under half an hour. At 5,000 mAh, you’ll get roughly one full iPhone charge, so think of it as a “top-off” solution rather than an all-day workhorse. Its slim profile and dual wired-wireless flexibility make it a solid everyday carry for anyone who values portability.

Capacity : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Dimensions : 4.0 × 2.8 × 0.3 inches

: 4.0 × 2.8 × 0.3 inches Weight : 4.2 oz

: 4.2 oz Wired Charging : 20 W USB-C input/output

: 20 W USB-C input/output Wireless Charging: 15 W Qi2

Price: $54.99, available on Amazon

INIU Pocket Rocket P50

The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 lives up to its name, cramming impressive capacity and power into a compact body. With 10,000 mAh, it doubles what the Anker Nano delivers, providing about two full charges for an iPhone 16 or 1.5 charges for an iPad mini.

The distinguishing feature is speed: its 45 W output supports PD, QC, and Samsung’s PPS Super Fast Charging 2.0, which can take a smartphone from near zero to roughly 70 % in under half an hour. And no need to worry about packing charging cables - a detachable lanyard is actually a charging cable that charges both the power bank and your device, while the LCD screen makes it easy to check battery levels on the go.

For college students, frequent travelers, or anyone powering tablets and handheld consoles, this is one of the best value options.

Capacity : 10,000 mAh

: 10,000 mAh Dimensions : 3.3 × 2.0 × 1.0 inches

: 3.3 × 2.0 × 1.0 inches Weight : 5.6 oz

: 5.6 oz Wired Charging : 45 W USB-C input/output

: 45 W USB-C input/output Wireless Charging: None

Price: $36.99, available on Amazon and the INIU site

Baseus PicoGo AM31 and AM41 Magnetic Power Banks

In our hands-on review, we found the Baseus PicoGo AM31 and its ultra-slim sibling, the AM41, to be among the sleekest magnetic battery packs out there. The 5,000mAh AM31 has a built-in kickstand that flips out to hold your iPhone in portrait or landscape for hands-free media or video calls.

The AM41, by contrast, packs 10,000mAh in an impressively thin design. Both models deliver fast magnetic Qi2 charging and include USB-C ports for wired output, letting you charge two devices at once.

Capacity : 5,000 mAh (AM31), 10,000 mAh (AM41)

: 5,000 mAh (AM31), 10,000 mAh (AM41) Dimensions : 3.4 × 2.3 × 0.5 inches (AM31), 4.0 × 2.67 × 0.5 inches (AM41)

: 3.4 × 2.3 × 0.5 inches (AM31), 4.0 × 2.67 × 0.5 inches (AM41) Weight : 4.8 oz (AM31), 6.1 oz (AM41)

: 4.8 oz (AM31), 6.1 oz (AM41) Wired Charging : 20 W USB-C input/output

: 20 W USB-C input/output Wireless Charging: 15 W Qi2

Price: $69.99 for the PicoGo AM31 and PicoGo AM41 on Amazon

InfinaCore P3 Pro

The InfinaCore P3 Pro is the most versatile charger of the group, designed for travelers juggling multiple devices, including laptops. When plugged into the wall with its built-in plug, the P3 Pro can output 65 W to power a MacBook. On the go, you can charge at 45 W wired or use the Qi2 charging pad for up to 15 W wirelessly.

With a 10,500 mAh capacity, it’s about the size of a double deck of cards and weighs more than 11 ounces, making it better suited for a backpack than a pocket. What sets it apart are a built-in wall plug and travel adapters: three international plug heads (UK, EU, AU) that fit directly over the wall prongs. An LCD display shows battery percentage, wattage, and temperature. For business travelers and digital nomads who want one device that can replace separate chargers and bricks, this is the all-in-one pick.

Capacity : 10,500 mAh

: 10,500 mAh Dimensions : 3.1 × 3.1 × 1.4 inches

: 3.1 × 3.1 × 1.4 inches Weight : 11.5 oz

: 11.5 oz Wired Charging : 65 W USB-C output, laptop capable

: 65 W USB-C output, laptop capable Wireless Charging: 15 W Qi2

Price: $129.99, available on InfinaCore.com

OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank

Personally, I prefer a power bank that’s small enough to use while holding and using my phone, and that’s where the 5,000 mAh OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank shines. At just 0.35 inches thick and 4.2 ounces, it slips easily into a pocket or handbag and feels more like a sleek accessory than a piece of tech gear.

The trade-off is speed. The USB-C port tops out at 10 W output, and wireless charging is capped at 10 W with no Qi2 support. Android users will need a special magnetic case for proper alignment, but it works seamlessly on my iPhone. This is for anyone who values portability over speed, especially for pocketable backup for travel or daily use.

Capacity : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Dimensions : 3.78 × 2.72 × 0.35 inches

: 3.78 × 2.72 × 0.35 inches Weight : 4.23 oz

: 4.23 oz Wired Charging : 10 W USB-C

: 10 W USB-C Wireless Charging: 10 W MagSafe-compatible

Price: $69.99, available on OnePlus.com

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious, Adam Doud/Techlicious]