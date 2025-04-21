Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

They’re Pretending to Be the FBI – And People Are Falling for It

by Josh Kirschner on April 21, 2025

Scammers have found a new way to exploit trust in law enforcement – by impersonating the FBI’s own Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). According to a new alert from the FBI, cybercriminals are sending emails or letters claiming to be from IC3, threatening victims with arrest unless they respond to fraudulent complaints or submit sensitive personal data.

The ruse is particularly dangerous because IC3 is the official government portal for reporting online crimes. Many victims may recognize the name and assume the communication is legitimate. In reality, the scammers are leveraging that familiarity to sow panic and extort information.

How the Scam Works

The scam typically begins with an email or letter bearing IC3 branding, falsely alleging that a complaint has been filed against the recipient. Victims are instructed to respond to the complaint – sometimes under threat of legal action or arrest. These communications may also demand that the victim send sensitive data or make a payment to "resolve" the situation.

The FBI makes it clear: IC3 does not send out unsolicited emails or letters requesting personal information. Nor does it contact individuals about complaints unless the person has already submitted a report themselves.

In some versions of the scam, criminals even spoof legitimate FBI contact information or use fake case numbers to appear more credible. This kind of social engineering is a common tactic we’ve seen before – whether it’s the smishing attacks that trick people into clicking on links in fake delivery texts or the IRS-style phishing scams timed around tax season.

What to Do If You’re Targeted

  • Do not respond to unsolicited communications claiming to be from IC3 or the FBI.
  • Do not click on any links or attachments, and don’t provide any personal or financial information.
  • Report the incident directly to IC3 at ic3.gov, using a different device if you suspect malware.
  • If you’re concerned about identity theft, visit IdentityTheft.gov for guidance.

[Image credit: Concept image of fake FBI IC3 agent by DALL-E]

Topics

News, Computers and Software, Computer Safety & Support, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.