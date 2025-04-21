They’re Pretending to Be the FBI – And People Are Falling for It

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Scammers have found a new way to exploit trust in law enforcement – by impersonating the FBI’s own Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). According to a new alert from the FBI, cybercriminals are sending emails or letters claiming to be from IC3, threatening victims with arrest unless they respond to fraudulent complaints or submit sensitive personal data.

The ruse is particularly dangerous because IC3 is the official government portal for reporting online crimes. Many victims may recognize the name and assume the communication is legitimate. In reality, the scammers are leveraging that familiarity to sow panic and extort information.

How the Scam Works

The scam typically begins with an email or letter bearing IC3 branding, falsely alleging that a complaint has been filed against the recipient. Victims are instructed to respond to the complaint – sometimes under threat of legal action or arrest. These communications may also demand that the victim send sensitive data or make a payment to "resolve" the situation.

The FBI makes it clear: IC3 does not send out unsolicited emails or letters requesting personal information. Nor does it contact individuals about complaints unless the person has already submitted a report themselves.

In some versions of the scam, criminals even spoof legitimate FBI contact information or use fake case numbers to appear more credible. This kind of social engineering is a common tactic we’ve seen before – whether it’s the smishing attacks that trick people into clicking on links in fake delivery texts or the IRS-style phishing scams timed around tax season.

What to Do If You’re Targeted

Do not respond to unsolicited communications claiming to be from IC3 or the FBI.

Do not click on any links or attachments, and don't provide any personal or financial information.

Report the incident directly to IC3 at ic3.gov, using a different device if you suspect malware.

If you're concerned about identity theft, visit IdentityTheft.gov for guidance.

