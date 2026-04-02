ExpressVPN launches private AI that won’t train on your chats

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One of the biggest concerns with using AI tools like ChatGPT or Google's Gemini is that your conversations could end up training future models. It's my biggest hesitation about using AI, and I know a lot of people feel the same way. ExpressVPN is now offering an alternative with ExpressAI, a new AI platform built around the idea that no one should be able to see or use your prompts – not even ExpressVPN itself.

The way it works is that your messages are processed inside a secure, encrypted environment on the server. No one else can read them, not ExpressVPN, nor the companies that made the models. The company also says that your conversations will never be used to train models, and nothing is reviewed by humans.

How ExpressAI works

You get access to five different models in one interface, covering everything from everyday writing and Q&A to document analysis, coding help, and math. You can also run the same prompt across multiple models side by side and compare results, which is a nice touch. There's built-in web search, too, so the models can pull in current information when you need it.

ExpressAI gives you 500 credits per day (one credit per prompt) and you can upload files for the AI to analyze. If you don't want your conversations to be stored at all, even for your own use, there's a Ghost Mode that automatically deletes them. Otherwise, your chat history is encrypted so only you can access it with your password.

The platform is included at no extra cost with the ExpressVPN Pro plan, which starts at $4.87 per month and also gets you the company's VPN service and its ExpressKeys password manager. It's rolling out now to Pro plan users, with broader global access coming later. You can try it at app.expressai.com.

Now, it is worth knowing that ExpressVPN did not build these models from scratch. These are existing open-source tools from the likes of OpenAI, NVIDIA, and others, running inside ExpressVPN's privacy layer. So I'm looking forward to testing how they work with this platform. But for anyone who has held back from using AI over privacy concerns, ExpressAI is to be a good option to try out.

Read More: What Ads in ChatGPT Free and Budget Plans Mean for Privacy and Safety

[Image credit: Screenshots via ExpressVPN, mockup via Canva]