Pixel Watch 3 or Watch 2? This Is How You Should Choose

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As Google continues to evolve its Pixel Watch lineup, people are faced with a weighty decision: stick with the tried-and-true Pixel Watch 2 ($249) and save $100, or opt for the feature-packed Pixel Watch 3 (starting at $349)? Whether you're already a Pixel Watch 2 user like me or looking to buy your first smartwatch, I break down the main differences between the two models to help you figure out which one is right for you.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm is shown on the left and Watch 3 45mm on the right

Design and Display

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 maintain the sleek, circular design that Google fans love. If you're used to the Pixel Watch 2, you'll find it light, comfortable to wear, and easy to read – even outdoors. Having worn the Pixel Watch 2 for months, I can attest that the AMOLED display makes checking notifications, calls, and workout stats seamless, even in direct sunlight. It's an extension of your phone right on your wrist.

My Google Pixel Watch 2

With the Pixel Watch 3, Google has introduced a 45mm option with a slightly larger screen. The big improvement here is the upgraded LTPO AMOLED display, which, at 2,000 nits, is twice as bright as the Watch 2. These upgrades make the Pixel Watch 3 more readable outdoors and easier to interact with, especially if you prefer a larger watch face for notifications or apps like Google Camera.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is a key factor for most smartwatch users, and the Pixel Watch 2 provides about 24 hours of use on a single charge, which has been sufficient for my daily needs. With its fast charging feature, it's easy to top up the battery when needed, whether I'm heading out for the day or preparing for sleep tracking.

Both models of the Pixel Watch 3 offer the same 24-hour battery life as the Watch 2. But this is particularly impressive given the much higher brightness and, in the case of the 45mm, larger display. The Watch 3 also has a battery-saving mode that extends life to 36 hours without compromising essential features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Health and Fitness Tracking

When it comes to fitness, the Pixel Watch 2 does a fantastic job covering the basics. It integrates seamlessly with Fitbit, offering heart rate monitoring, stress management, and sleep tracking. In my own use, I've found the fitness tracking features comprehensive enough for everyday activities, whether it's a quick walk with our dog or a bike ride around Central Park.

However, the Pixel Watch 3 is made for fitness enthusiasts. Watch 3 introduces Target Load and Cardio Load, offering detailed insights into your performance and recovery. Additionally, the Readiness Score now factors in two weeks of sleep data and heart rate variability (HRV), giving you a more holistic picture of your overall health.

For runners, there's even more to love in the Pixel Watch 3. It includes a Run Workout Builder, Real-Time Run Guidance, Daily Run Recommendations, Advanced Run Form Tracking, and a Run Performance Dashboard. These tools help you plan, monitor, and improve your running routine with ease. While I'm not a runner, my son runs cross country, and I can definitely see the benefit these advanced features offer for those looking to develop their running abilities or optimize performance.

Software Features and Integration

Both watches benefit from Google's ecosystem and offer deep integration with Pixel phones, allowing you to check notifications, control your smart home devices, and even take calls right from your wrist. Notably, the Pixel Watch 3 offers integration with Nest security products and can operate as a remote for your Google TV, which aren't available on the Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3 adds exclusive features thanks to its Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, which enables seamless phone unlocking and potentially more advanced smart home integrations in the future. It also runs Wear OS 5 out of the box, which enhances navigation on the watch with a new grid-style app launcher and improved quick settings.

While the Pixel Watch 2 will receive the Wear OS 5 update (it's rolling out this month), it won't get the running or advanced fitness features like Target Load, Cardio Load, and Readiness Score.

Read more: Google Pixel 9 Smartphone Lineup Adds Plenty of New AI Features

Water Resistance and Processor

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 offer water resistance down to 50 meters, making them suitable for swimming or use in the shower. They also share the same Snapdragon W5+ processor for the same smooth performance in day-to-day tasks​.

Which Pixel Watch Should You Buy?

If you're new to Google's smartwatches, both the Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 are strong options, but they cater to slightly different needs.

For casual users, the (starting at $249) is still a fantastic smartwatch and will run the latest Wear OS5. It's comfortable, offers strong fitness tracking, and is deeply integrated with the Google ecosystem. It covers everything most people need in a smartwatch and is $100 less than the Watch 3.

For fitness enthusiasts and runners, the (starting at $349 for 41mm and $399 for 45mm), with its advanced running features and holistic fitness tracking, is an ideal upgrade. And if you like a big display or want a watch with more future-proof hardware for smart home applications, the Pixel Watch 3 is also worth the extra investment.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.