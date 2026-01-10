We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Gl.iNet Beryl 7 travel router

GL.iNET used CES 2026 to outline a broad expansion of its networking lineup, spanning travel routers, wired security gateways, and remote KVM hardware aimed at both mobile professionals and technically inclined home users. The new products are scheduled to roll out beginning in early 2026.

Two of the most prominent announcements were new additions to GL.iNet’s travel router range. The Mudi 7 (GL-E5800) combines 5G cellular connectivity with tri-band Wi-Fi 7, supporting theoretical 5G speeds up to 4.67 Gbps and Wi-Fi throughput up to 5.8 Gbps. The router includes a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, a 10Gbps USB-C tethering port, dual SIM support, and native eSIM compatibility for international travel.

A built-in 2.8-inch touchscreen allows users to manage network settings directly on the device, including SIM switching, VPN controls, and Wi-Fi sharing. GL.iNet rates the Mudi 7’s internal battery at roughly 13.5 hours of use, and VPN performance is listed at up to 700 Mbps using OpenVPN-DCO. The Mudi 7 is scheduled for release in February 2026 with an MSRP of $369.90.

Also highlighted at the booth was the Beryl 7 (GL-MT3600BE), a more compact Wi-Fi 7 travel router designed for users who don’t need cellular connectivity. Weighing just over 200 grams, the Beryl 7 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 with speeds up to 3.6 Gbps and features two bidirectional 2.5GbE Ethernet ports. GL.iNet lists WireGuard VPN speeds of up to 1100 Mbps, making it the fastest VPN-capable travel router in the company’s lineup.

The Beryl 7 uses USB-C power and can be run from standard phone chargers or power banks, making it easy to integrate into travel setups. GL.iNet says it can support more than 120 connected devices under optimal conditions. Pricing is expected to land around $129, though final details were still being confirmed at CES.

Beyond routers, GL.iNet is continuing to push into remote access hardware with its Comet KVM line. The Comet Pro (GL-RM10) is a Wi-Fi 6 remote KVM device with a built-in touchscreen, HDMI passthrough, two-way audio, and browser-based access that works across Windows, macOS, and Linux without dedicated software. It supports self-hosted deployment and encrypted connections using WireGuard, allowing users to maintain full control without routing traffic through a third-party cloud. The Comet Pro is priced at $179.99.

The more advanced Comet 5G (GL-RM10RC) adds built-in 5G RedCap cellular connectivity with global 4G LTE fallback, allowing remote access even in environments without reliable local networks. It supports multi-network failover between Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and cellular connections, includes 64GB of onboard storage for OS images and recovery tools, and maintains 4K HDMI passthrough while streaming remotely. The Comet 5G is expected to ship in February 2026 with an MSRP of $269.99.

Rounding out the announcements was the Brume 3 (GL-MT5000), a compact wired security gateway with three 2.5GbE ports and flexible WAN/LAN configuration. Designed for high-throughput, always-on environments, it supports WireGuard VPN speeds up to 1100 Mbps and includes traffic obfuscation features intended to bypass restrictive networks.

More information on GL.iNet’s upcoming products is available at gl-inet.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious]