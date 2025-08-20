Pixel 10: Big AI Leap and Magnetic Charging Upgrade

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google’s Pixel phones have always leaned on software and AI to stand out, but with the Pixel 10 lineup, the company is making a harder push into hardware while doubling down on AI. The result is a set of phones that feel more polished, even if most of the physical upgrades are incremental. What really matters here is the new Tensor G5 chip – and for me, the long-overdue addition of magnetic wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 series from the left: Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10

Tensor G5: A Real Step Forward

Every model in the Pixel 10 family – Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold – runs on the new Tensor G5 chip. Google says it’s the biggest leap yet, with a TPU that’s up to 60% more powerful and CPUs that are 34% faster than the Pixel 9’s Tensor G4. The practical upshot is that more AI tasks now run directly on the phone instead of offloading to the cloud. Gemini Nano, Google’s compact AI model, runs 2.6x faster and twice as efficiently.

In everyday use, that translates into genuinely helpful features like Magic Cue, which surfaces context-relevant info across apps – say your boarding pass when you dial the airline – and Call Notes, which generates real-time transcripts and suggested actions after missed calls. These are the kinds of AI upgrades that feel less like gimmicks and more like things you’ll use daily.

Cameras: More Zoom, More Coaching

Google hasn’t abandoned its camera-first identity. The base Pixel 10 now gets a 5x telephoto lens for the first time, alongside Super Res Zoom up to 20x. That’s a major upgrade compared to the Pixel 9, which topped out at 2x optical zoom.

The Pro models push further, with 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide sensors, plus Pro Res Zoom extending all the way to 100x. You’ll also find new AI tools like Camera Coach, which offers real-time tips on lighting, framing, and composition, and Auto Best Take, which analyzes up to 150 frames to make sure everyone in a group shot looks their best.

Displays, Batteries, and Build

The screens are brighter across the board. Pixel 10’s 6.3-inch Actua OLED now peaks at 3000 nits, while the Pro 10's 6.3-inch and Pro 10 XL's 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED displays hit 3300 nits. That’s well beyond what you’ll find on most flagship Android phones today and should make outdoor visibility a non-issue.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is finally IP68-rated, meaning it can survive a dip in the pool. It also uses a new gearless hinge designed for better longevity.

Battery sizes range from 4,870 mAh on the Pixel 10 Pro to 5,200 mAh on the Pro XL, with battery life up to 30 hours of regular use and Extreme Battery Saver promising up to 100 hours. The Pro XL also gets faster 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging – and this is where one of my favorite changes comes in.

Pixelsnap and Qi2 Wireless Charging

Every Pixel 10 supports Qi2 wireless charging with Pixelsnap, Google’s branding for magnetic charging and accessories. In practical terms, that means Pixel phones finally work like Apple’s MagSafe iPhones, snapping securely onto chargers, stands, and third-party accessories.

And yes, Pixelsnap is fully compatible with MagSafe. That’s because both systems are built on the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which uses magnets to keep chargers perfectly aligned. In my testing and based on Google’s own documentation, MagSafe accessories – including chargers, stands, and grips – work with Pixel 10 phones. Older MagSafe chargers introduced with the iPhone 12 line will still attach, but they’ll charge more slowly at 5W. Newer Qi2-certified MagSafe chargers, though, can deliver up to 15W on Pixel 10 models.

As someone in a household split between Android and iPhone, I can’t overstate how much I appreciate this. We’ve had a clutter of separate chargers and stands for years. Now, at last, we’ll be able to share the same ecosystem of accessories. It’s one of those quality-of-life upgrades that should have come years ago.

Should You Upgrade?

If you own a Pixel 9 series phone, the hardware upgrades aren’t game-changing. The cameras are better, the screens are brighter, and the designs are a bit sleeker, but not enough to justify replacing a one-year-old phone.

Where I do see the Pixel 10 lineup making a difference is with the Tensor G5 chip and Pixelsnap charging. If you’re coming from the Pixel 8 series – or any earlier phone – the jump in AI capabilities alone will change how you use your device, moving more features offline and unlocking tools like Magic Cue, real-time call translation, and faster on-device editing.

And then there’s Pixelsnap. Because it’s based on Qi2, it works seamlessly with MagSafe chargers and accessories. That finally means Pixel and iPhone households can share the same chargers, stands, and grips without worrying about compatibility or alignment. For me, that’s a huge win – and long overdue.

So while the Pixel 10 may not feel radically different in design, the combination of Tensor G5 and Pixelsnap makes this generation worth serious consideration.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel 10 comes in Obsidian, Frost (light gray), Lemongrass and Indigo, starting at $799. That’s $100 more than last year’s Pixel 9, but with Pixelsnap and optical zoom, the increase feels justified. Both Pros come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone (dark gray/blue), and a striking new Jade. Pricing remains unchanged: $999 for the Pro, $1,099 for the Pro XL. Available in Moonstone and Jade, the 10 Pro Fold launches at $1,799 – the same as last year’s model.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are live now at Google.com and (with a free $100 Amazon gift card), with shipping starting August 28, 2025. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also available for pre-order and is expected to ship on October 9, 2025.

