I Tested the Yeedi S16 Plus Robot Mopvac – Here’s the Good and the Bad

A lifelong passion for retro-futuristic science fiction has sparked my enthusiasm for a future where every facet of domestic life can be efficiently catered to by robotic companions (read: servants). That, coupled with an inherent laziness, makes me a sucker for most smart home gadgets.

And while that glorious future might still be a work in progress, it’s fair to say that technology has come a long way in its attempts to realize that dream. Installing an AI companion (servant) to clean up after you and your fellow human (and feline) cohabitants serves both purposes. Not only does it afford me more time to contemplate other things, but it also (and perhaps more crucially) means that I never have to do the vacuuming again. Bliss.

However, while robot vacuums promise less time spent cleaning, I’ve found in my years of living with them that the reality can be hit or miss, depending on how much setup and babysitting they need. The Yeedi S16 Plus aims to cut down on both with features like automatic mapping, built-in mopping, and a self-cleaning docking station. After testing the Yeedi S16 Plus for weeks, I found that Yeedi succeeded where it matters most, in cleaning, although there are a few caveats.

Setup and design

Getting the S16 Plus ready to go was refreshingly simple. Out of the box, it took only a few minutes to connect it to the Yeedi app, let it find its way around, and start a full cleaning cycle. The automatic mapping was thorough, with the robot smartly charting a layout of my floors with minimal human intervention required.

The design is also a plus. The glossy black finish and low-profile build make it look as sleek as a panther, so it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb in the room and instead blends effortlessly into the background.

Cleaning and mopping performance

The S16 Plus is a powerful 18,000pa suction power vacuum, and it’s a state-of-the-art mop too. It uses the same Ozmo Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology as the ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI ($1,099, currently on sale for $899), which Techlicious gave an Editor’s Choice award to at CES 2025. This innovative system continuously washes its mop head as it cleans your floors, so it’s not mopping with a dirty roller.

I found the S16 Plus covered my floor space comprehensively. And, the operational noise during normal cleaning was low enough that I could let it run while working or relaxing at home.

As the S16 Plus moved between hard flooring and low-pile rugs, it had no trouble, although thicker carpets proved trickier at times. Yeedi says its roller lifts away 0.39 inches, and that sounds about right. Even though thicker carpets slowed the robot down somewhat, the roller automatically retracted when traversing between hard floor and carpets/rugs, ensuring they didn’t get wet (or even damp).

After a run, the vacuum returns to base, the dock empties the dustbin, and cleans and dries the mop. Maintenance is minimal, which is one of the major pros of this model. Unfortunately, the cleaning cycle in the dock can get quite loud (by the robot’s own admission, as it warns you that cleaning may generate ‘some noise’), loud enough to make you want to pause a call if it happens at the wrong time.

Controls and features

Control is available through both the Yeedi app and voice assistants, and both methods worked smoothly. The app let me schedule cleanings, tweak settings, and set up virtual no-go zones. While the basics are covered, I did notice that the app was missing a few nice-to-have features, such as a counter for cleaning history.

Scheduling is straightforward, and it’s easy to set the S16 Plus to run when you’re out or asleep. Voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant also worked well, making it simple to send the robot on an impromptu run without digging into the app.

The bottom line

The Yeedi S16 Plus strikes a balance between smart features and ease of use. The auto-mapping, built-in mop, and self-cleaning dock make it feel like a true step toward “set it and forget it” home cleaning. Add in the sleek design and quiet day-to-day operation (in dock cleaning noise aside), and it feels like a premium product.

There are drawbacks, like the noisy self-cleaning cycles, occasional stumbles over obstacles, and a less robust app than some competitors. But if you’re looking for a robot vacuum that takes most of the hassle out of floor care, the S16 Plus is a strong option, especially if you don’t mind paying for that extra convenience.

At the time of writing, you can snag your very own Yeedi S16 Plus robot vacuum and mop for a discounted price of $899.99 from Amazon, and save a whopping 44% off the full retail price of $1,599.99.

