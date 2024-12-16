Techlicious CES 2025 Editor's Choice Awards

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Each year at CES, we search for the most innovative and impactful products and technologies that stand out from the crowd. Our selections are driven by what matters most to consumers: real-world benefits, thoughtful innovation, exceptional value, and the “wow” factor that excites even our tech-savvy editorial team. These winners not only showcase the future of technology but also deliver meaningful solutions that can change your life.

This is just the first round of Editor's Choice winners for CES 2025. There will be more to come as exciting new innovations are unveiled.

Abbott Labs Lingo

With 1 in 3 Americans estimated to have prediabetes, according to the CDC, Abbott Lingo offers an easy way to see what makes glucose levels spike. This wearable continuous glucose monitor, one of the first available without a prescription, provides real-time insights into how your body responds to food, exercise, and stress.

By helping users – especially those at risk for diabetes – make informed lifestyle changes, it supports optimizing metabolism, maintaining steady energy, and reducing diabetes risk. For those without prediabetes, stabilizing glucose levels can improve sleep, boost mood, and support weight loss. The intuitive companion app simplifies the process, guiding users through their data, setting personalized goals, and suggesting actionable steps to improve their health.

The Lingo is available now for purchase on the HelloLingo.com site. A two-week plan, which includes one biosensor costs $49, and a four-week plans costs $89.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375

AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 brings powerful AI capabilities to Microsoft’s new CoPilot+ PCs while maintaining compatibility with all your existing software. Unlike ARM-based processors, which dominate this category, the Ryzen AI 9 uses a traditional architecture that exceeds the required 40 TOPS for AI operations, ensuring you can run any program without limitations.

Designed with AMD’s advanced "Zen 5" architecture and XDNA 2-powered NPUs, it delivers 50+ TOPS of AI processing power and up to 40% higher performance than competitors. Built on a 4nm process with innovative power management, it supports extended battery life, making it ideal for productivity on the go. Whether tackling demanding workloads or leveraging AI for smarter workflows, the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 ensures you don’t have to compromise.

Field Labs Compass Wearable

Compass Wearable is a smart device designed to help you keep track of everything that matters. Paired with an app, Compass transcribes conversations into text automatically – no need to remember to hit record. From there, its AI takes over, summarizing discussions, generating smart reminders, and even letting you ask follow-up questions about anything you’ve talked about. Whether you're managing a packed schedule or simply trying to stay on top of important details, Compass ensures nothing slips through the cracks.

We were particularly impressed by its thoughtful design. Worn around your neck, Compass is discreet, lightweight, and perfectly positioned to capture voices clearly, making it effortless to use. For those dealing with memory challenges – such as early-stage dementia – it could be a game-changer for maintaining independence and keeping conversations accessible.

You can purchase the Compass Wearable on CompassWearable.com for an introductory price of $99.99 (usually $169.99). You get 10 free hours per month of the Compass X subscription service that powers Compass. The unlimited subscription is $14 per month (billed yearly).

Fraunhofer IIS upHear Personalized Voice Isolation technology

upHear Personalized Voice Isolation solves a challenge we’ve all faced: background noise ruining calls. This AI-powered tool goes beyond typical noise-canceling technology by letting only a pre-selected voice pass through, effectively cutting out everything else. By creating a “fingerprint” of your voice in seconds, it ensures that only you’re heard on a call, even in the noisiest environments like coffee shops or shared office spaces. That means no more struggling to find a quiet corner or asking people to repeat themselves – just clear, focused communication wherever you are.

When we saw upHear in action, we were blown away by how well it worked. It silenced the crinkling of a potato chip bag and even the roar of a hair dryer, leaving only the speaker’s voice crystal clear. It’s the kind of breakthrough that makes you rethink where and how you can take calls, making it ideal for busy professionals or travelers.

upHear Personalized Voice Isolation is part of Fraunhofer IIS's upHear Microphone Processing technology. Pricing and availability will depend on implementation by manufacturers in upcoming products.

Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator

The Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator revolutionizes food preservation with its industry-first vacuum-sealed drawer. This innovative feature creates a low-oxygen environment that keeps meat fresh for up to five days, reducing waste and saving money. Antibacterial liners and advanced hygiene technology ensure the fridge stays 99.999% bacteria-free, giving families added peace of mind. With a focus on extending freshness and improving kitchen efficiency, FreshVault sets a new standard for convenience.

As fans of vacuum sealing for keeping food fresh, we love the built-in capability of the FreshVault. It’s a hassle-free way to save money on groceries and reduce trips to the store, all while enjoying fresher, longer-lasting ingredients.

The Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator is expected to launch soon. Visit Hisense.com for more details.

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium

The Laifen Wave Titanium Electric Toothbrush elevates oral hygiene with its innovative design and advanced features. Its new aerospace-grade titanium handle not only offers exceptional durability but also provides a premium, slip-resistant grip that feels warm and comfortable in hand. And in our testing, it matched the cleaning power of Oral-B and Sonicare while standing out with whisper-quiet operation.

Beyond the beautiful new handle, Laifen incorporated a number of significant performance upgrades into the latest design. Notably, the Wave Titanium boasts an impressive battery life, extended from 30 to 45 days on a single charge, with a full recharge achievable in just 2.5 hours. And the brush heads now feature antibacterial TPU material for a softer, more comfortable brushing experience.

The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium is available now for $159.99 on Laifen.com. Brush heads are affordably priced at $23.99 for a pack of six, making ongoing costs lower than competitors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition combines powerful performance with thoughtful AI-driven features, making it one of the most intelligent and efficient laptops available. Weighing just 2.16 pounds, it’s impressively portable while delivering exceptional power thanks to Intel’s Core Ultra 7 processor and Arc Xe2 GPU, which provide seamless multitasking and performance for AI applications.

What sets the Aura Edition apart is its suite of AI features designed to adapt to your needs. Privacy protection is built-in with Shield Mode, which detects shoulder surfing and automatically blurs the screen while also launching a VPN on public networks. For those long workdays, Wellness Mode adjusts display settings to reduce eye strain and nudges you to take breaks, promoting better posture and focus. Meanwhile, AI optimizations manage power efficiency to extend battery life when unplugged, and Smart Share simplifies the process of moving files between your laptop and smartphone.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is available now starting at $1,999 at Lenovo.com.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x redefines ultraportable laptops with its sleek design, cutting-edge performance, and AI-powered features. As a Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite processor, it leverages on-device AI capabilities to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and enhance creativity. This next-generation laptop offers instant resume, intelligent power management, and lightning-fast multitasking, making it perfect for professionals and content creators.

Its stunning 14-inch 3K OLED display with Dolby Vision delivers vibrant visuals, while Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive audio. Combined with exceptional battery efficiency and a fanless design for quiet operation, the Yoga Slim 7x stands out for its portability and comfort during all-day use.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is available now starting at $1,199 at Lenovo.com.

Moonbird Moonbuddy Mindfulness Device for Kids

Designed specifically for children aged 6-12, the Moonbuddy makes mindfulness and meditation simple and engaging. With its expanding and contracting “tummy,” Moonbuddy provides tactile cues that guide kids through calming breathing exercises. These screen-free, science-backed techniques help children develop self-soothing skills, reducing anxiety and improving sleep. With around 10% of kids aged 3-17 diagnosed with anxiety, tools like Moonbuddy offer an accessible way to support emotional well-being.

As parents, we love how Moonbuddy transforms mindfulness into a hands-on experience, encouraging kids to manage stress on their own. Whether used at bedtime or during moments of heightened anxiety, it’s a fun and effective tool for promoting relaxation.

The Moonbuddy is available for pre-order for €79 (approximately $85 USD) and is expected to ship in Q4 2024. Learn more or place an order at moonbird.life.

Nextbase Piqo

The Nextbase Piqo combines a sleek, compact design with essential safety and security features, delivering exceptional value in a discreet dash cam. Available in 1K (1080p) and 2K (1440p) resolutions, Piqo automatically records and locks footage during collisions, ensuring critical details are protected. Features like Guardian Mode Lite, which monitors driving when someone else uses your car, and Witness Mode Lite, which alerts trusted contacts during incidents, set the Piqo apart as a smart choice for driver peace of mind.

At just $129.99 for the 1K model and $149.99 for the 2K version, the Piqo offers accessible protection for every driver. Both models are available now at Nextbase.com.

Ohsnap MCON

The Ohsnap MCON transforms your phone into a gaming powerhouse with its compact, MagSafe-compatible design and console-level performance. Featuring hall-effect joysticks for precise control and tactile, whisper-quiet buttons, the MCON delivers smooth, accurate gameplay in a portable package. Its slide-out mechanism lets you seamlessly switch between gaming and phone mode – no clamps or ports required.

Built for Android and iOS, the MCON is perfect for gaming on the go, whether you’re dominating online matches or chasing high scores. With its fold-out grips, premium build, and pocket-friendly design, it’s mobile gaming done right.

The Ohsnap MCON launches on Kickstarter on January 2nd. You can sign up for launch information on Ohsnap.com.

SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with Active Guard Outdoor Protection

Home security has taken a leap forward with SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection service and its most advanced outdoor camera yet, the Outdoor Camera Series 2. While most security systems trigger an alarm after an intruder has already entered, SimpliSafe focuses on prevention, combining advanced AI detection and human intervention to stop potential threats before they happen.

The camera’s AI identifies human movement, matches faces to trusted individuals, and alerts SimpliSafe’s security agents, who can engage intruders using two-way audio, turn on spotlights, or trigger the siren. This dual-layer approach means faster intervention and more peace of mind. As we covered in the past, we love how this technology provides active monitoring outside the home, delivering a level of protection few systems can match.

With enhanced night vision, HD video, and a 90dB siren, the Outdoor Camera Series 2 captures critical details day or night. It’s available now for $199.99 at SimpliSafe.com, with Active Guard Outdoor Protection plans starting at $49.99/month.

Soliddd SolidddVision

Macular degeneration is one of the most debilitating eye conditions, robbing millions of people of their ability to see clearly. For those affected, everyday tasks like reading or navigating the world become extraordinarily challenging. The SolidddVision Smartglasses offer a groundbreaking solution that could significantly improve the quality of life for those suffering from this disease. By using advanced optics and software, SolidddVision projects multiple in-focus images across the retina, allowing the brain to reconstruct a full, stereo field of vision – even when parts of the visual field are impaired.

The potential impact is profound. Clinical studies show that SolidddVision has helped participants with macular degeneration improve their reading ability by 50% or more, a life-changing enhancement for anyone struggling with vision loss. Having seen firsthand how devastating macular degeneration can be, we’re excited to see a product that leverages innovative technology to give people their independence and confidence back.

For updates and more information, visit soliddd.com.

Solos Technology Solos AirGo Vision

The Solos AirGo Vision are the first smartglasses to integrate ChatGPT-4o, offering a glimpse into the future of wearable AI technology. With features like real-time visual recognition and hands-free AI support, they open up a world of functionality that’s as practical as it is innovative.

Imagine asking your glasses, “What am I looking at?” while exploring a new city, and having landmarks identified in seconds. Cooking a new recipe? Capture step-by-step progress photos on command. Lost in translation? The AirGo Vision can translate signs and text in real time. Whether you’re navigating directions, getting weather updates, or identifying objects around you, the seamless integration of AI elevates everyday interactions to new levels of convenience.

Solos also takes privacy seriously, with a modular design that allows users to swap between camera-enabled and standard frames that still have the AI features enabled. Combined with lightweight comfort and an impressive battery life supporting over 2,500 AI interactions per charge, the AirGo Vision is built for all-day wear.

The Solos AirGo Vision smartglasses are available now for $299 on solosglasses.com, with bundle options including camera and non-camera frames for $349.

swip Spin & Play

In an age where screens dominate children’s playtime, Spin & Play offers a refreshing and innovative alternative. Designed for kids aged 4 and up, this console encourages physical activity and cognitive development through screen-free gaming. Unlike similar platforms, Spin & Play stands out with a variety of gaming themes that keep kids engaged and moving longer, transforming playtime into an active, enriching experience.

What makes Spin & Play truly special is its focus on fostering healthier habits while delivering fun. The console combines physical movement, problem-solving, and social interaction, promoting skills like agility, concentration, and memory. Whether at home or in a classroom, it provides an adaptable and engaging option for parents and educators looking for a better way to entertain kids while supporting their overall well-being.

Spin & Play is available for pre-order at spin-and-play.com.

Valerion VisionMaster Max

When it comes to personal projectors in 2025, the Valerion VisionMaster Max delivers unmatched performance across the board. While early reviews have praised the VisionMaster Pro for its exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, the Max takes things even further with two key upgrades: Vertical Lens Shifting for easier setup and placement flexibility, and a Dynamic Iris that enhances contrast in real time for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Independent testing of the VisionMaster Pro already demonstrated Valerion’s dominance, with its triple-laser system offering the best color-accurate brightness and contrast among competitors. The VisionMaster Max builds on this foundation, delivering deeper blacks, razor-sharp 4K clarity, and superior HDR tone mapping. Whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or enjoying live sports, the Max provides a cinematic experience that leaves competitors behind.

The VisionMaster Max is priced at $4,999 and is available for pre-order directly from Valerion at valerion.com.

VUEROID S1 Infinite dash cam

Dash cams are a must for modern drivers, but not all are created equal when it comes to capturing the details that matter most – like a license plate during a hit-and-run. That’s where the VUEROID S1 Infinite stands out. Its use of AI to restore license plate numbers, even in difficult lighting or motion, addresses a real-world problem we’ve encountered ourselves. For anyone who’s ever faced the frustration of a dash cam that just couldn’t deliver, this feature could make all the difference.

Beyond its smart AI, the S1 Infinite delivers top-notch video quality thanks to VUEROID’s proprietary Image Signal Processing technology, which fine-tunes brightness, sharpness, and noise reduction for remarkably clear footage, day or night. Add in thoughtful features like low-power parking surveillance, rapid impact activation, and easy Wi-Fi file transfers, and the S1 Infinite is more than just a dash cam – it’s a reliable witness when you need it most.

The VUEROID S1 Infinite will be available in Q2 2025 with an estimated price of $299.99.

[Image credit: Techlicious, Abbott, AMD, Field Labs, Fraunhofer IIS, Hisense, Laifen, Moonbird, Nextbase, Ohsnap, SimpliSafe. Solos Technology, swip, Valerion, Vueroid ]