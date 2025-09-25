This Hisense 136” MicroLED TV Just Got a Massive $50,000 Price Cut

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Hisense is slashing the price of its flagship 136-inch MicroLED display by $50,000, making one of the most advanced home theater options a little more attainable – though still very much in luxury territory. The 136MX MicroLED, which launched earlier this year and earned our Techlicious Editor’s Choice award at CES 2025, is now selling for $99,999 (down from $149,999) at select Best Buy locations and online.

At CES, we called the 136MX “an exciting leap in display technology” and for good reason. MicroLED has long been hyped as the next generation of displays, offering self-emissive pixels that deliver perfect blacks, extreme brightness, and none of the burn-in risks of OLED. Until recently, MicroLED was confined to commercial installations. Hisense’s 136MX is the first true consumer-ready model to reach living rooms – if you have the wall space and budget of a billionaire.

A Statement Piece for the Home Theater Elite

At 136 inches, the 136MX is less a TV and more a cinematic statement. Its sheer scale is matched by serious performance numbers: a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 10,000 nits of peak brightness, and coverage of more than 90% of the BT.2020 color gamut. In person, the effect is jaw-dropping, with accurate color reproduction and extraordinary depth thanks to more than 24 million microscopic LEDs and 24 million dimming zones.

The display is powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X, which uses AI-driven frame-by-frame adjustments and 3D color mapping for lifelike accuracy. It supports all the major cinematic formats – Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode – backed by immersive sound through Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

Despite its size, the 136MX has a minimalist 1-inch-thick profile and a streamlined design intended to blend into high-end spaces. It runs Hisense’s VIDAA OS, with quick access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, plus voice assistant support and wireless audio integration with Hisense soundbars.

Read more: Meet Samsung’s Largest Neo QLED TV Yet – 115 Inches

A Luxury Buy, Even on Sale

Even with $50,000 off, the Hisense 136MX remains firmly in ultraluxury territory. But for anyone who wants the latest display technology at a grand scale, it’s a milestone product that finally brings MicroLED into the consumer market after years of promise. As we said at CES, this is “a premium TV for those who want to make a bold statement in their home theater and can afford what will undoubtedly be a high price tag.”

The Hisense 136MX MicroLED is available now for $99,999 at Best Buy in select stores and online.

[Image credit:]