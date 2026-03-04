Meet the Phone With a Camera That Moves by Itself

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever wished your phone could physically move its camera to track you during a video call, or tilt for a cinematic shot without you having to do the work, Honor has something for you. At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, the company showed off its Robot Phone, a smartphone with a tiny motorized gimbal camera that can move, tilt, nod, and even dance to music. And, frankly, it was one of the coolest things we saw at the show.

The phone packs a 200-megapixel sensor into what Honor says is the smallest 4-degrees-of-freedom gimbal system in a phone. The camera module sits on the back and retracts into the back of the phone when not in use. The gimbal gives the camera three-axis stabilization along with AI Object Tracking that lets it follow subjects in real time. And that’s not all: a feature called AI SpinShot can perform 90-degree and 180-degree rotations, even one-handed.

As with a lot of the tech launching in 2026, the Robot Phone is powered by AI. It has a feature called "embodied AI" interaction. During video calls, the camera can follow you around the room with its all-angle tracking. The phone can also respond with body language, nodding in agreement or shaking its head, and bobbing along to music.

How does the Robot Phone actually work?

Honor says it took engineering from its foldable phones to reduce the size of the motors needed to squeeze a gimbal camera into a phone form factor. The approach reminds me of the pop-up camera era, when phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro had motorized camera modules that slid out of the top of the phone. I had and loved that phone, and this concept takes that idea to an even more functional degree. If the gimbal works as well as the demos we saw, it could be useful for content creation and video calls.

How well this all works outside of controlled demos remains to be seen. With so many moving parts, I’m concerned about how well the camera will function over time. However, I’ve seen how reliable folding phones have become in recent years, so I’m hopeful that wear and tear will be noticeably better on this phone than the old pop-up camera phones.

When can you buy the Honor Robot Phone?

Honor CEO Jian Li confirmed the Robot Phone will go on sale in the second half of 2026, though the initial launch is expected to be limited to China. Global availability hasn't been confirmed, and we have no pricing information yet.

I hope the Robot Phone actually makes it to market. Phones have gotten a little boring in recent years, and I wouldn't mind a bit of extra bulk if it comes with useful functionality. A motorized gimbal that stabilizes video, tracks subjects, and moves the camera for you during calls is the kind of addition that justifies a bigger phone.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]