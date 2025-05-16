How to Claim Your Share of Apple’s $95M Siri Lawsuit Settlement

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever had Siri unexpectedly chime in during a private conversation, you’re not alone, and it might pay off. Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused the company of improperly recording and sharing confidential conversations through inadvertent Siri activations. While Apple denies any wrongdoing, people who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, can now file a claim.

The case, Lopez v. Apple Inc., alleged that Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, sometimes activated without being summoned and recorded sensitive conversations, which were then reviewed by contractors. Apple says it never intended for Siri to behave this way and insists that user privacy remains a core value. But rather than fight the case further, the company agreed to settle and set aside funds for the affected people.

You’re eligible if you owned or purchased a Siri-enabled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod touch, or Apple TV during the covered period and experienced Siri triggering unintentionally during a confidential or private conversation. Claims can be submitted for up to five devices, and payments are capped at $20 per device, depending on how many people file. Considering the claimant pool numbers in the tens of millions, my guess is that you will probably end up with enough money to buy a cup of coffee. But something is better than nothing.

How to File a Claim

You can submit a claim online – the deadline is July 2, 2025. If you already received an email notice from info@lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com, it should include a Claimant ID and Confirmation Code, which will make filing easier. The subject line is “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement.”

But here’s the thing: not everyone received the notice. I bought multiple iPhones between 2014 and 2024 and didn’t get one, but my son did. So don’t assume you’re out just because your inbox came up empty.

If you never received anything or deleted the email notification, you can still file a claim. On the settlement site, click on “Submit Claim” and follow the steps to file without the Claimant ID. You’ll need to confirm that you owned an eligible Siri device, experienced an unintended activation, and that it occurred during a private conversation. That means supplying proof of purchase or the device serial number and model for each eligible device. You don't need to provide proof of unintended activation beyond confirming that it did happen to you.

