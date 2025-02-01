How to Sign Up for T-Mobile’s Free Satellite Connectivity Beta

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

T-Mobile announced a new beta program for satellite-powered connectivity. Partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink, the program will initially offer free satellite-powered text messaging in the US, with plans to expand to voice and data services in the future. The beta, set to begin in early 2025, will provide coverage in areas where traditional cell towers cannot reach, such as when you’re driving through rural areas, vacationing in Yellowstone National Park, or fishing for tuna five miles offshore.

How This Beta Differs from Emergency SOS Services

iPhones (14 and later) and Google Pixel Series 9 phones already have free Emergency SOS texting, thanks to agreements Apple and Google made with Skylo, a Starlink competitor. The service allows users to send distress messages to emergency services when no cellular signal is available. In addition, iPhones users can use satellite texting to communicate with their emergency contacts and people in their Family Group.

T-Mobile's new beta program goes far beyond this limited emergency use. It enables general texting, with future plans for voice and data, effectively turning Starlink satellites into "cell towers in space." This means users will be able to stay connected for everyday communications, not just emergencies, in areas previously devoid of coverage.

During the beta, the service will be limited to the U.S. However, T-Mobile says it plans to collaborate with global partners and SpaceX to extend coverage to other countries and international waters in the future. Additionally, not all smartphones will be compatible at the start of the beta, but T-Mobile aims to support most modern devices over time.

Who Is Eligible and How to Sign Up

The beta is open to all T-Mobile postpaid customers with compatible devices, though capacity is limited. T-Mobile is encouraging customers to register early to secure a spot. While the program will initially prioritize users with optimized smartphones (as not yet defined by T-Mobile), T-Mobile plans to expand access to more devices as additional Starlink satellites are launched. I covered which phones currently support satellite messaging in my article "All the Phones That Have Satellite Messaging."

To sign up, customers can visit T-Mobile’s T-Mobile’s satellite service page and fill out the registration form with your name, email, and phone number. T-Mobile will notify participants when the beta begins and provide instructions on how to participate.

The service will be free during the beta phase, though pricing for the commercial launch has yet to be announced.

[Image credit: Techlicious/Midjourney]