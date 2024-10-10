All the Phones That Have Satellite Messaging in 2024

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Hurricane Milton's recent devastation in Florida highlighted a critical need: the ability to communicate even if cellular service fails. Text messaging via satellite can be a lifeline in such situations, allowing you to reach emergency services or let loved ones know you're safe. But which phones actually have this capability?

Satellite messaging is a relatively new feature in the smartphone world, having made its debut in smartphones just a couple of years ago. Phones need specific radios to connect directly to satellites orbiting Earth and it's not a standard feature you'll find on every device. In fact, it's currently limited to select models from Apple and Google.

A Google Pixel 9 Pro shows the Pixel Satellite SOS demo screen.

The feature works anywhere in the continental U.S. with an unobstructed view of the sky and, if you have an iPhone, select other countries. You can’t choose to use satellite service; it’s a backup communication method that only works when traditional cellular networks are unavailable. And since it is intended for emergencies, messaging is limited to just text (you're not going to be uploading selfies from the middle of Death Valley).

iPhones with Satellite Messaging

Apple has integrated satellite messaging into its recent flagship models: the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 series. These devices, running iOS 18 or later, offer a range of satellite-enabled services:

Emergency SOS: Connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi aren't available.

Roadside Assistance: Get help when your car breaks down in remote areas.

Find My: Share your location via satellite.

iMessage and SMS via satellite: Communicate with contacts when off the grid.

Apple included Emergency SOS service for two years with these devices after activation. However, iPhone 14 owners got an extra perk last year when Apple extended their service until September 2025. Apple hasn't announced what happens after the two years are up.

Using satellite messaging on iPhones is straightforward. You don't need any setup for emergency services – just a clear view of the sky. And, you need to be in a country that supports the service: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K.. If you text emergency services (911 for the U.S. or the country's equivalent), Apple will automatically send along your GPS location, medical ID information (if you filled it out on your iPhone in the Health app), and emergency contacts.

For iMessage via satellite, you'll need to enable iMessage and have recently messaged your intended recipients before heading to an area without cellular coverage. If you want to send messages to Android users, you'll go into Settings > Apps > Messaging and toggle off "iMessages" to ensure that plain SMS text messages are sent (iPhone users will receive these, too).

I've tested satellite messaging on my iPhone 14 Pro, and while it's not as quick as regular messaging, it's reassuring to know it's there when you need it. You can test satellite messaging on your own device by going to Settings > Emergency SOS and selecting "Try Demo."

Android Phones with Satellite Messaging

On the Android side, satellite messaging is currently limited to Google's latest Pixel lineup: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This feature is only available in the continental United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska).

The Pixel phones offer Emergency SOS via satellite, allowing you to contact emergency services when you're out of cellular range. But it doesn't offer messaging to friends or family. Google will send along your GPS location and emergency contacts.

Like Apple, Google has included this service for two years. And, like Apple, Google hasn't told us what the plan is post-two years.

To use satellite messaging on Pixel phones, you must have Google Messages as your default messaging app. In an emergency without cellular service, you dial (not text) 911, then use the Satellite SOS option that appears.

If you want to see how it works, you can try the demo by going to Settings > Safety & emergency > Satellite SOS and following the prompts.

Upcoming Developments

While satellite messaging is currently limited to these high-end phones, that's set to change. T-Mobile and SpaceX are collaborating to bring satellite connectivity to existing phones on T-Mobile's network, potentially bringing satellite messaging to millions of users without requiring new hardware. This service would use Starlink satellites and T-Mobile's mid-band spectrum to provide coverage almost anywhere with a view of the sky.

During Hurricane Milton, T-Mobile and Starlink received FCC approval to operate their Direct-to-Cellular service in affected areas, enabling wireless emergency alerts and SMS to 911 in Florida and regions impacted by Hurricane Helene.

While satellite messaging is currently available on the latest iPhones and Pixel phones, the technology is evolving rapidly. As we've seen with recent hurricanes, this feature can be crucial in emergencies. If you're in the market for a new phone and live in an area prone to natural disasters or poor cellular coverage, consider a device with satellite messaging capabilities. And keep an eye out for expanding availability – your current phone might soon have satellite messaging, too.

