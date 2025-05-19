HP Announces OmniBook 5 Laptops with 34-Hour Battery, OLED for $799

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

HP is aiming squarely at budget-conscious road warriors with its newly announced OmniBook 5 Series laptops, which pair the Snapdragon X family of processors with some of the longest battery life we’ve seen in any consumer AI PC. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, these systems are designed to deliver on performance, portability, and price.

HP claims the OmniBook 5 Series offers up to 34 hours of local video playback on a single charge, making it a true multi-day device. Just as importantly, the included 65W USB-C GaN charger can bring the battery back to 50% in just 30 minutes. That’s the kind of quick turnaround I appreciate when I’m hopping between meetings or airports.

The OmniBook 5’s starting prices – $799 for the 14-inch and $849 for the 16-inch model – are compelling given what’s on offer. Both models come standard with a 2K OLED display, a feature typically reserved for premium-tier laptops. Color reproduction should be vivid, with deep blacks, and the 300 nits peak screen brightness is sufficient for indoor work and most travel scenarios.

Performance is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X and X Plus chips with a 45 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which supports Microsoft’s Copilot+ features like Recall, Cocreator in Paint, and enhanced search. HP also adds its own AI Companion app for document analysis and system tuning. Whether these features provide a meaningful productivity edge will depend on your workflow – but it’s clear that HP is following the trend across all manufacturers of making local AI tools part of the user experience.

From a hardware standpoint, the OmniBook 5 lineup checks most of the boxes: 1080p IR webcam with privacy shutter, dual speakers with AI noise reduction, support for up to 5K external displays, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The 14-inch model weighs in under 3 pounds, and the 16-inch stays impressively trim at just 3.5 pounds. Both use a lightweight aluminum chassis made with recycled materials.

Availability for both models begins in July via HP.com, with retail availability at Amazon and Micro Center starting in June, and Best Buy and Costco to follow in July.

For those searching for a travel-ready PC with serious battery life and a premium display at an accessible price, the HP OmniBook 5 Series will deserve a close look.

