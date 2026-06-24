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Best iPad A16 keyboard case deals for Prime Day

by Suzanne Kantra on June 24, 2026

The Logitech Cpombo Touch sits among boxes for the other cases we tested.

Prime Day is a good time to pick up an iPad A16 keyboard case, and this year the iPad A16 itself is on sale too, down to $299 from $349. We tested and hand-picked the cases below for our best iPad A16 keyboard cases roundup, and several are discounted right now – including our top pick, a case that can turn the iPad into a laptop replacement for travel, at 41% off.

The Logitech Cpombo Touch shown with hands typing.

Logitech Combo Touch: best overall for replacing a laptop

The deal: $106.39 (usually $159.99) — 34% off

The Logitech Combo Touch is our top pick and the only case we tested that works as both a tablet case and a compact laptop replacement. The protective hard shell stays on when the keyboard is detached, so you get real protection whether you're typing or holding it to read. The backlit keyboard connects via Smart Connector (no pairing, no charging), the trackpad is responsive enough for real work sessions, and the adjustable kickstand covers a wide range of viewing angles.

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Zagg Pro Keys shown next to a phone

Zagg Pro Keys: best keyboard feel without a trackpad

The deal: $80.89 (usually $99.99) — 19% off

The Zagg Pro Keys' hard outer shell feels solid rather than plasticky, the Bluetooth battery life is excellent, and multi-device pairing works reliably. The folding stand makes it easy to switch viewing angles, and there's a pencil slot that stays out of the way when you're holding the iPad. The only real absence is a trackpad. If that's not a dealbreaker, this case punches above its price.

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ESR Flex Keyboard Case show with the keyboard detached

ESR Flex: best lightweight budget case

The deal: $47.99 (usually $64.99) — 26% off

The ESR Flex is the lightest case we tested, with two viewing angles, a larger-than-expected trackpad, and about 60 days of battery life on a USB-C charge. The outer shell feels plasticky and there's no backlighting or pencil holder. For students or commuters who need something functional and affordable, it delivers. For anyone else, the Combo Touch at $76.99 is close enough in price to be worth the step up.

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The Logitech Slim Folio Case shown with hands typing

Logitech Slim Folio: best for writers

The deal: $74.99 (usually $99.99) — 25% off

The Logitech Slim Folio is a straightforward typing case with a full-size keyboard, iPadOS shortcut keys, and replaceable coin cell batteries rated for up to three years. There's no backlit keyboard and no trackpad, but if you're a writer who wants a clean, low-maintenance setup, that's a reasonable trade. The soft fabric exterior keeps weight down.

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Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 held in a hand

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2: best for travelers

The deal: $59.99 (usually $79.99) — 25% off

The Keys-To-Go 2 is the right pick if you already have an iPad case you like and just want a keyboard for travel. It's slim, pairs with multiple devices, and has a built-in cover. The roomy keys make it more comfortable to type on than its size suggests.

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[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious, Logitech, ESR, Zagg]

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News, Computers and Software, Computers & Accessories, Tablets & eReaders, Blog, Hot Deals, Apple iPad


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