This Espresso Machine Makes the Best Lattes and It’s 21% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on July 11, 2025

If you’ve ever dreamed of café-quality espresso drinks at home but dread the mess and learning curve, KitchenAid's KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine makes a compelling case for making the splurge – especially while it’s on sale for $949.99, down from the usual $1,199.99. That’s a rare 21% off, saving you $250 on what I consider one of the best fully automatic machines you can buy right now.

The KitchenAid FK6 Fully Automatica Espresso Machine is shown in porcelain on a counter.

I’ve been testing a machine in KitchenAid’s fully automatic line for the past month, and I keep coming back to two things: the flavor and the foam. The espressos it pulls are full-bodied with a beautiful, velvety crema that holds up as you sip. And unlike many machines I’ve tested – which churn out stiff, bubbly froth – this one produces dense, soft foam that actually feels like what you’d get from a good café. The integrated grinder isn’t silent, but it’s noticeably quieter than most bean-to-cup machines I’ve used, so making your morning latte won’t wake the whole household.

As a fully automatic machine, the KF6 streamlines everything from grinding to tamping to milk frothing at the touch of a button. I also appreciate the ability to add ground beans for my decaf-drinking guests.

If you’re ready to ditch your daily café run (or want to level up from a capsule machine that’s never quite delivered the real thing), this is a deal worth jumping on. You can find the KitchenAid FK6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $949.99 right now on Amazon – $250 off the usual price – while Prime Day lasts.

