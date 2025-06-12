This KitchenAid Induction Cooktop Made Me Rethink My Gas Stove Loyalty

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As someone who cooks on gas and curses at electric coil stoves, I’ve always appreciated the precise temperature control that induction offers. But KitchenAid’s new Temp Cook Induction Cooktops – available in 36- and 30-inch models – push that control to an entirely different level. With built-in temperature sensors, zone-specific power management, and a patented dual-sensor burner design, these cooktops provide exact temperature-based cooking, not just vague power levels labeled "low" and "high."

I got a firsthand look at the tech at KitchenAid's recent press event and walked away impressed. Unlike traditional induction cooktops, which typically rely on crude wattage presets and don’t provide much insight into what’s actually happening under the glass, KitchenAid’s Temp Cook system allows you to set a specific temperature for each cooking zone. Want to sear a steak at 400°F or keep your chocolate perfectly melted at 120°F for hours without scorching? You can do that here – no smart pan required.

That last part is key. Many “smart” induction systems only work if you use special Bluetooth-enabled cookware. KitchenAid’s doesn’t. Thanks to its dual-sensor technology – with one sensor located at the center and another on the outer edge of each zone – the cooktop measures the pan’s actual surface temperature and continuously adjusts power in milliseconds to maintain consistency. You get precise cooking with any induction-compatible pan, even that cast-iron skillet you’ve had forever. That’s a big step forward.

The hardware specs are solid, too. In the 36-inch model, you get two “Even Heat” bridging zones with edge-to-edge coil coverage for even griddle cooking, plus three dedicated burners (10", 7", and 6"). The 30-inch version scales back to one bridging zone and three burners. Both models include up to 18 power levels, a smart app with pre-programmed temperature settings, and a slick interface that lets you toggle between power-based and temperature-based cooking. You can lock controls while cooking to clean up spills, use voice commands, and even create shortcuts for your frequently used temperatures, like your go-to pancake setting.

There’s a clear push here to bring pro-level food temperature accuracy to everyday cooking. And based on what I saw and tasted in my demo – from perfectly seared steak to never-scorched eggs to fondue-ready chocolate – it works. The learning curve isn’t steep, and the system is forgiving. If you’re still holding on to gas or electric, this may be the best reason yet to make the jump to induction.

KitchenAid’s new Temp Cook Induction Cooktops with 5 Cooking Zones are available now at Home Depot. The 30-inch model (KCIT730SBL) is priced at $2,198 (MSRP $2,749), and the 36-inch model (CKIT36SBL) costs $2,099 (MSRP $2,949).

