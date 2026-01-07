Lenovo's All-in-One PC Brings an Immersive Experience to the Desktop

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The first thing I noticed when I saw the Lenovo Yoga AIO i Aura Edition was the glowing light coming from below the 32-inch display. The light show only enhanced Lenovo's newest all-in-one and its elegant design.

The system's Adaptive Lighting enhances the sense of immersion by syncing with the color palette of whatever video is playing. The customizable lights also flash whenever a predesignated notification comes through. It's a cool case of flash and function joining forces.

Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to try out the Harmon Kardon speakers. In past experiences, this team-up has proven to be a worthy pairing, especially in the finer details like giving weight to explosions in a thrilling action sequence. I'd like to hear how their support for Dolby Atmos brings surround sound to the table for even more immersion.

Read more: How to Get Apple’s Edge Light Video Conference Effect, on Any Computer – Even PCs

I appreciate how the Yoga AIO stashes away components to keep the design sleek. You can find a USB dongle located in the base of the kickstand for the bundled wireless keyboard and mouse. Ports for Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and more reside on the back of the kickstand. Speaking of the kickstand, I'm a fan of the metallic silver covering it and the back of the monitor. It gives the Yoga AIO a very clean, futuristic aesthetic.

Lenovo hasn't shared the full spec sheet yet, but we do know that the Yoga AIO can feature up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 Panther Lake processor. All that power can come in handy for work, play, or content creation. I can attest to the PC's lovely OLED panel, which is both bright and vibrant. I wouldn't mind sitting in front of the Yoga for a spell and watching a few movies. I'd also like to test its gaming chops, depending on which GPU it's configured with. But even if it's integrated graphics, games like Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong will look fantastic.

Read more: HP Announces OmniBook 5 Laptops with 34-Hour Battery, OLED for $799

Like most PCs these days, the Yoga AIO comes with Microsoft Copilot Plus baked in for all your pressing AI needs, such as photo or video editing or other AI-heavy tasks. I find myself using Gemini for certain things, but as more AI-driven apps and operating system functionality roll out, it's good to know the system is up to the task.

Formally known as the Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32-inch, 11), this all-in-one will go on sale in the second quarter of 2026 at a starting price of $2,399. Although it's rather pricey, the system makes a compelling case to people who are willing and able to spend more for a full-featured PC with great design.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]