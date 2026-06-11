Logitech launches its first foldable mouse. It’s surprisingly capable.

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If you've ever tried to get work done at an airport gate, answer emails on a train, or turn your iPad into a temporary laptop while traveling, you've probably run into the same problem: a trackpad works fine, but the moment you start editing a spreadsheet, organizing photos, or making detailed adjustments to an image, a mouse is often faster and more precise. It’s also one more thing to squeeze into an already crowded bag.

That's why Logitech's new Mobi Fold will be taking up residence in my travel bag. Announced today, the $79.99 Mobi Fold is Logitech's first foldable mouse, designed specifically for people who work on the go. When folded, it's small enough to slip into a pocket or tuck into a crowded backpack. Open it up, and it transforms into a full mouse ready to use.

I already travel with Logitech's MX Anywhere 3S ($89.99), a compact mouse that's become a permanent part of my travel gear, I wasn't sure how much smaller a mouse really needed to be. Then I saw the Mobi Fold fold completely in half. It's surprisingly compact, and there's a little bit of wow factor the first time you open it and watch it automatically power on. Fold it closed, and it quietly powers itself off again.

The Mobi Fold joins a category that includes products like Microsoft's Surface Arc Mouse and Lenovo's Yoga Mouse, but Logitech takes the concept a step further. Instead of simply flattening, the Mobi Fold folds inward like a clamshell, creating a package that's noticeably smaller when tucked into a bag.

Logitech says the idea came from a gap it identified among mobile workers. Plenty of people own a mouse, but far fewer actually bring one with them when they're working away from home or the office. According to the company, 72% of professionals who work in public places own a mouse, but only 26% regularly take one with them because it's too bulky or inconvenient to carry.

I've increasingly found myself traveling with an iPad and keyboard instead of a laptop for shorter trips, and the Mobi Fold feels designed for exactly that scenario, though it took me a few minutes to adjust to Logitech's Adaptive Touch Scrolling feature. Instead of a traditional scroll wheel, you swipe your finger across a touch-sensitive strip between the buttons. At first, my finger kept swiping too fast and the pages flew by, but once I slowed down and stopped reaching for a wheel that wasn't there, scrolling through web pages and documents felt natural. The touch panel buttons can be customized for shortcuts such as app switching, copy and paste, and screenshots.

Like other Logitech keyboards and mice, the Mobi Fold can connect to up to three devices simultaneously. I use it with a laptop for writing, switch over to an iPad for travel, and have used it with a phone in a coffee shop, all without having to go through the pairing process again. It works with Windows PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Android devices, iPads, and Linux systems.

My biggest concern going in was whether the folding design would feel flimsy or gimmicky. It doesn't. The hinge felt solid during my hands-on time, (Logitech says the hinge has been tested for up to 15 years of daily folding) and is protected by a dust-resistant silicone sleeve.

The charging specs are impressive, especially for travelers. Logitech says a one-minute charge provides up to 22 hours of use. That's enough power to get through an entire workday from what amounts to a quick top-off before heading out the door. A full charge should last more than a month.

Logitech also put more thought into style than you typically see with a mouse. Available in Graphite, Off White, Lilac, and Sand, the colors coordinate with the company's other travel accessories. The Lilac version matches my Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard ($79.99) perfectly (see below), creating a travel setup that feels surprisingly polished. It's a small touch, but one that helps the Mobi Fold stand out from the sea of black tech accessories most of us carry every day.

There's no getting around the fact that a foldable mouse comes with some compromises. The ergonomics feel different from a traditional desktop mouse, and there’s no way it can replace my Logitech MX Master 4 ($119.99) as my primary mouse for working all day. But for travel, working from a train, or setting up a temporary workspace with an iPad, it feels more than comfortable enough. That's ultimately what makes the Mobi Fold ($79.99) worth a look.

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[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]