Meet Gemini Home: The AI Upgrade Google Assistant Needed

For years, Google Assistant has been coasting along, and it showed. The once-promising voice assistant had become frustratingly limited, often unable to answer even basic questions. That’s why Google’s new Gemini for Home update feels long overdue. It’s positioned as a complete rethinking of how AI works across your smart speakers, displays, cameras, and the Google Home app.

With Gemini, the Assistant as we knew it is gone. In its place is a more conversational AI that can handle vague, human-style requests. Instead of barking rigid commands, you can speak naturally: “Turn on all the lights except the kitchen,” or “Add ingredients for Pad Thai to my shopping list.” Gemini is designed to understand context and intent, so you can follow up without starting from scratch.

Smarter Cameras and Subscriptions

One of the biggest changes is for Nest cameras and doorbells. Until now, they’ve sent generic alerts like “motion detected” or “person detected.” With Gemini, those same cameras can give you an actual description of what’s happening; for example, “Sam kicks soccer ball” or “Robin is leaving orange and purple flowers”.

You’ll also be able to search your video history with natural language, asking things like “What time did the kids get home?” or “Did I leave the car door open?”. That’s a welcome improvement, but let’s be clear: Google isn’t the first here. Reolink, SimpliSafe, and other camera makers already use AI for smarter alerts and clip searches. In that sense, Google is playing catch-up.

Of course, the most advanced features require a new Google Home Premium subscription, replacing Nest Aware. The Standard plan ($10/month) includes 30 days of video history and Gemini Live, while the Advanced plan ($20/month) adds richer AI summaries and searchable video. Google is bundling this service with its AI Pro and Ultra plans, but for everyone else, it’s yet another subscription to consider.

A Redesigned Google Home App

The Google Home app has been rebuilt for AI conversations, speed, and reliability. Google promises that live camera views will load faster, crashes will be down, and Nest features will finally be integrated in one place. Gemini won’t be integrated into the app per se, but Ask Home, the app’s natural language command center, will let you quickly find devices, review clips, or create automations just by describing them.

New Hardware, Same Ecosystem Battle

Google is refreshing its Nest lineup with new cameras and a doorbell that supports 2K video and offers improved low-light performance. The comes in at $99.99, offering a wide 152-degree field of view and six-times digital zoom. The , priced at $149.99 (or $249.99 for a two-pack), adds weatherproofing and a new UV-resistant resin casing to prevent yellowing over time, along with improved night vision. The costs $179.99 and offers a 166-degree view with a 1:1 aspect ratio, allowing you to see packages on the ground as well as visitors from head to toe. All three products are available now and come with built-in person, package, vehicle, and animal detection alerts, plus expanded included video history (up from three to six hours) before you even subscribe to Google Home Premium.

All new cameras, as well as existing Nest cams dating back to 2015, are compatible with Gemini for Home. So upgrading hardware isn’t strictly necessary to get the AI features, but older cams may not be compatible with all the new Gemini Home features.

On the audio side, Google will start selling a new Google Home Speaker in Spring 2026 for $99.99. Unlike earlier Nest Audio products, this one is built from the ground up for Gemini. It delivers 360-degree sound, comes in four colors (Jade, Berry, Porcelain, and Hazel), and features a new light ring that signals when Gemini is listening, reasoning, or responding. The speaker can also double as part of a surround setup with Google TV, similar to Amazon’s Alexa Home Theater feature for its new Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max. Gemini for Home begins rolling out in early access this month, starting with speakers and smart displays.

As someone with both Alexa and Google Assistant devices at home, Gemini Home sounds a lot like what I’ve experienced with Alexa+. It should be conversational, better at understanding context, and capable of smarter automations. But whether Google Home leapfrogs Alexa, or just plays catch-up, is something only extended testing will reveal.

[Image credit: Google]