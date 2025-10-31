This Hovering Pool Robot Could Finally End Missed Spots

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

MOVA is trying something new with its latest robotic pool cleaner, the Rover X10: It's designed to hover like a drone to map your pool in 3D instead of just crawling along the bottom. The company claims this approach allows it to clean more efficiently and reach areas that other pool robots miss. Whether that plays out in real-world pools remains to be seen, but the idea is intriguing.

The X10 uses vertical thrust technology to lift off the bottom and hover mid-water, adjusting its position to clean walls, steps, and corners. Instead of relying on simple bump sensors or 2D mapping, it uses a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) – similar to what’s found in high-end robotic vacuums – to build a 3D map of the pool. It’s a logical evolution. A robot that can hover and use radar-style mapping should be able to “see” around curves and into corners better than traditional pool cleaners that follow a fixed path or random pattern.

The Rover X10 packs in more power than most pool cleaners. It houses 15 motors to power its hovering and deliver 10,000 GPH of suction power. It can even lift itself to the surface for retrieval, which should help avoid the usual poolside tug-of-war. The 15,000 mAh battery provides about 6 hours of cleaning, and the internal filtration basket captures everything from large leaves to fine sediment.

It’s also fitted with a system MOVA calls AquaSonar, which converts WiFi signals into ultrasonic waves to maintain underwater communication. That allows for app-based controls and a live map of the cleaning process. It sounds impressive, but as with most connected appliances, I’ll reserve judgment until I see how stable the connection with the robot really is.

I’ve tested enough home robotics to know that mapping precision is everything – and MOVA’s approach makes a lot of sense. A cleaner that can hover rather than crawl should be able to visualize the entire pool environment in 3D, producing a more complete and efficient cleaning path. Of course, the real test will come when we see how well the LDS radar works in water with variable lighting, reflections, and depth.

The X10 will be available in spring 2026. The price is not set.

