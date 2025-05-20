MSI Launches Prestige 13 with Stunning Handcrafted Japanese Design

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I've seen more than my fair share of laptop designs over the years – everything from utilitarian gray slabs to over-the-top RGB explosions. But MSI's new Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, unveiled at Computex 2025, is in a different class entirely. This is not just a laptop – it’s a true work of art.

The limited-edition model features a handcrafted lid inspired by The Great Wave off Kanagawa, one of Japan's most iconic woodblock prints. MSI collaborated with Okadaya, a historic lacquerware studio dating back to 1946, to apply Yamanaka lacquer techniques rarely seen outside of traditional Japanese craft. Each laptop is individually crafted using an eight-step process involving layers of translucent ink, gold powder, and polishing.

Yamanaka lacquerware, which originates from the Yamanaka Onsen area of Kaga City in Ishikawa Prefecture, is one of Japan’s revered traditional crafts. The tradition spans more than 400 years, historically reserved for fine dining and ceremonial vessels. MSI’s collaboration with OKADAYA marks a rare application of this technique in the world of modern technology, marrying centuries-old craft with the latest high-tech hardware.

More news from Computex: HP Announces OmniBook 5 Laptops with 34-Hour Battery, OLED for $799

At just 990 grams (2.18 lbs), the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition packs high-end internals as well. It includes Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 processor, Intel Arc graphics, and a 13.3-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution. There's also a 75Wh battery, LPDDR5X memory up to 32GB, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports – all the modern touches you’d expect in a flagship ultraportable.

MSI is producing only 1,000 individually numbered units and hasn’t announced pricing yet. While it’s a safe bet this laptop will land on the premium end of the market, I’m hoping the price stays within reach for people who appreciate the craftsmanship on display here.

More news from Computex: Asus Just Dropped a 480Hz OLED Monitor – and It Looks Incredible

[Image credit: MSI]