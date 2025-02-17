Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Huge TCL TV Deals | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Surprise Package Scam | Should You Get the Galaxy S25?

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Wake Up with Mario & Zelda: Nintendo Alarmo Clock Now for Everyone

by Suzanne Kantra on February 17, 2025

Nintendo's Sound Clock: Alarmo, released last fall, is now available for all Nintendo fans to purchase, no longer requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This fun and functional alarm clock brings the charm of beloved Nintendo games into your daily routine with wake-up sounds and scenes from Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure.

Nintedo's Sound Clock: Alarmo is shown on a nightstand. You can see an alarm set for 7AM with Link sitting next to a fire.

Alarmo offers immersive wake-up experiences. Before the alarm sounds, a character from your selected game appears on screen. Gentle scene-specific sounds play when the alarm begins, with familiar effects like collecting coins when you interact with the clock. As time progresses, more persistent game characters arrive to encourage you to get out of bed. Once you do, you’re rewarded with a cheerful victory fanfare.

You can snooze alarms with gestures, and the alarm stops when you get out of bed, thanks to a motion sensor. Alarmo also tracks your nighttime movements, providing sleep insights. Upcoming software updates will add scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing.

Read more: Samsung Launches First Wear OS Smartwatch for Kids

This clock is perfect for kids and adults alike, adding Nintendo magic to your morning routine. Now available for $99.99 through the My Nintendo Store

[Image credit: Nintendo]

Topics

News, Family and Parenting, Kids, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.