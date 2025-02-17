Wake Up with Mario & Zelda: Nintendo Alarmo Clock Now for Everyone

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Nintendo's Sound Clock: Alarmo, released last fall, is now available for all Nintendo fans to purchase, no longer requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This fun and functional alarm clock brings the charm of beloved Nintendo games into your daily routine with wake-up sounds and scenes from Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure.

Alarmo offers immersive wake-up experiences. Before the alarm sounds, a character from your selected game appears on screen. Gentle scene-specific sounds play when the alarm begins, with familiar effects like collecting coins when you interact with the clock. As time progresses, more persistent game characters arrive to encourage you to get out of bed. Once you do, you’re rewarded with a cheerful victory fanfare.

You can snooze alarms with gestures, and the alarm stops when you get out of bed, thanks to a motion sensor. Alarmo also tracks your nighttime movements, providing sleep insights. Upcoming software updates will add scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing.

This clock is perfect for kids and adults alike, adding Nintendo magic to your morning routine. Now available for $99.99 through the My Nintendo Store.

[Image credit: Nintendo]