Samsung Launches First Wear OS Smartwatch for Kids

As a parent, you’ve probably wondered if it’s time to give your child their first smartwatch. You want them to stay connected, but you also want peace of mind knowing they’re safe and not distracted. Enter Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience on the Galaxy Watch7 LTE. It’s designed to give you the control you need while offering your child a fun, engaging device that grows with them.

Why This Matters: The Gap in Parental Controls

If you’ve looked into a smartwatch for your child before, you’ve likely noticed a glaring issue: WearOS devices have historically lacked robust parental controls. Earlier versions of Samsung Galaxy Watches were no exception, falling short when it came to managing communication, screen time, or app usage for children. Parents had no way to restrict who could call or text their child, which raised concerns about strangers or unwanted interactions.

Last year, Google introduced School Time, a feature that lets parents limit app access and silence notifications during school hours. While helpful, it didn’t address broader safety issues, especially communication management. For parents, this felt like a half-measure.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience builds on School Time and takes it further. It’s not just about limiting distractions – it’s about giving you real oversight while still letting your child enjoy the benefits of a smartwatch. And because it’s built on the full Galaxy Watch7 LTE hardware, it’s a device that can evolve as your child grows.

For Parents: Control and Peace of Mind

Let’s talk about what really matters to you: parental controls. Samsung’s new Kids Experience gives you the tools to feel confident about handing over a smartwatch to your elementary-school-aged child.

Manage Calls and Texts : You can approve who your child communicates with, ensuring they only receive calls and messages from trusted contacts. No more worrying about strangers reaching out.

: You can approve who your child communicates with, ensuring they only receive calls and messages from trusted contacts. No more worrying about strangers reaching out. Set Screen Time Limits : You decide how long your child can use the watch each day, balancing connectivity with healthy boundaries.

: You decide how long your child can use the watch each day, balancing connectivity with healthy boundaries. Teacher-Approved Apps and Watch Faces : Samsung has curated apps and watch faces that are both fun and educational, so you don’t have to worry about inappropriate content.

: Samsung has curated apps and watch faces that are both fun and educational, so you don’t have to worry about inappropriate content. Location Tracking: With LTE connectivity, you can check your child’s location in real-time and receive updates when they enter and exit a safe zone like school and home.

As a parent, I’d feel comfortable giving this watch to my child. The controls are comprehensive yet intuitive, and they address the key safety concerns that have been missing from other WearOS devices.

For Kids: Fun, Functionality, and a Kid-Friendly Design

The Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience isn’t just a stripped-down version of an adult smartwatch – it’s designed with kids in mind.

Kid-Friendly Interface : The watch features bright, colorful graphics and easy-to-navigate menus that are perfect for younger users.

: The watch features bright, colorful graphics and easy-to-navigate menus that are perfect for younger users. Activities and Challenges : Your child can stay active with step-counting challenges and fitness tracking, making it a great tool for encouraging healthy habits.

: Your child can stay active with step-counting challenges and fitness tracking, making it a great tool for encouraging healthy habits. Customizable Watch Faces : Let your child express their personality with fun, teacher-approved watch faces.

: Let your child express their personality with fun, teacher-approved watch faces. Durability: While the Galaxy Watch7 LTE isn’t specifically built for kids, it’s sturdy enough to handle everyday wear and tear. That said, I’d recommend investing in a screen protector – kids can be rough on electronics, and scratches are all too easy.

A Smartwatch That Grows with Your Child

Unlike smartwatches designed exclusively for kids, the Galaxy Watch7 LTE is a fully capable WearOS device underneath the Kids Experience interface. When your child is ready for a phone, you can easily switch the watch to its standard mode, making it a device that grows with them.

The Bottom Line

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience on the Galaxy Watch7 LTE gives you the oversight you need while offering your child a device that’s engaging and age-appropriate. And because it’s built on the Galaxy Watch7 LTE, it’s a long-term investment that won’t become obsolete as your child grows. If you’ve been on the fence about getting your child a smartwatch, this might be the one that tips the scales.

The Galaxy Watch7 LTE starts at $350, and you’ll need a cellular plan, typically ranging from $5 to $15 per month, depending on your carrier and plan.

And don’t forget that screen protector! I recommend the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($15).

[Image credit :Samsung]