Nirva AI Jewelry Wants to Be Your Emotional Guide

Just because it's a tech product doesn't mean it can't be pretty. This is especially true for wearables. If I'm committing to something I'm going to wear every day, it needs to look good. Nirva Labs is taking up the challenge with its Nirva AI Jewelry.

Available for pre-order next month on the Nirva site and delivery in the first half of 2026, the Nirva is a wearable but not a fitness tracker. Where other wearables record factors like heart rate and steps taken, Nirva collects environmental data to help you understand your moods and improve your relationships via AI insights

But before we dig into the tech, let's talk about Nirva's design. Made from titanium, the 0.35-ounce, 1.57 x 0.39-inch device is nearly weightless. You can wear it on your wrist like a bracelet or as a necklace, with a wide range of accessories made from premium materials, like leather, freshwater pearls, and polished stones.The pendant houses the sensors and battery, and it will come in four styles: polished silver, brushed silver, polished gold, and polished black.

Designed for all-day wear, Nirva has an estimated two-day battery life. When it's time to recharge, you pop it into the included docking station. The docking station can also show you information like time, temperature, and your current mood. The Nirva is water-resistant and includes an ambient light sensor to keep track of conditions such as sunlight exposure.

An emotional tracker

Sure, Nirva tracks your sleep and stress levels, but that's where the similarities to your average fitness wearable end. Nirva uses a combination of biophysical and environmental data to gain insights into your emotional patterns. It can then offer personalized advice to help you manage your moods and strengthen your relationships.

The Nirva app includes a Journal feature where you can record thoughts, emotions, and experiences. If you record a fight with your partner, for example, you can add those details to the Journal via text or dictation.

Nirva is meant to act like a life coach. To that end, Nirva Labs added what it calls Insight, where the AI-powered app can take all the data and provide interpretations of your mood patterns and emotional triggers. It creates easy-to-interpret visuals for you to peruse.

With that information, you can then interact with the app to ask for guidance. If you've been encountering a recurring emotional issue, for instance, you can ask Nirva for advice on how to deal with it. The app will provide a response, and the more you use it, the more personal and precise the responses become, says the company.

Safety and privacy

Nirva Labs claims to have industry-leading safeguards to ensure the app isn't doling out advice that's inappropriate or harmful. This is a concern with other AI products, like Meta's AI chatbot, which has been criticized for providing inappropriate guidance and even dangerous advice. Reuters reported that Meta loosened its safety guardrails, and CNN reported on a lawsuit involving ChatGPT.

If you're sharing personal information with an app, privacy becomes an immediate concern. Nirva Labs claims it has a strict privacy policy. It says your data is not used to train its AI models. It also says your data is encrypted and stored securely. You can also pause data collection at any time by flipping a toggle on the Nirva sensor to stop. Finally, you can delete your data at any time.

Nirva isn't a replacement for a mental health professional, of course. However, it could be a tool to gain a better understanding of your emotional patterns and relationships. It's an ambitious product, and we'll have to see it in action to understand how safe and useful Nirva is.

