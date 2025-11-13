OnePlus 15 Hands-On: Blazing Speed and the Best Battery Yet

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever wished your phone could last longer, charge faster, and still look great doing it, the OnePlus 15 delivers on all fronts. The newest top model focuses on endurance, display smoothness, and a refined design, while keeping OnePlus’s “flagship without the markup” appeal. I’ve been using the OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black for the past two weeks, and so far, I’m impressed with its balance of performance, polish, and practicality.

A Battery That Redefines “All-Day”

The first thing that grabbed my attention is the 7,300 mAh battery – the largest ever for a smartphone sold in the U.S. or Canada. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tops out at 5,000 mAh, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL at 5,200 mAh. My iPhone 15 Pro now feels downright underpowered at 3,274 mAh. Built on OnePlus’s Silicon NanoStack technology, this battery packs more energy without adding bulk and delivers exceptional runtime. I consistently made it through a day and a half on a single charge, even with high screen brightness and heavy camera use.

Charging is equally impressive. The 80W wired and 50W wireless options take you from 20 to nearly 100 percent in under 30 minutes. In a refreshing move, OnePlus still includes the 80W SuperVOOC charger, along with a USB-A-to-C adapter, charging cable, and SIM pin. These extras are becoming rare among premium phones.

A Fresh, More Refined Design

That attention to practicality extends to the hardware itself. The OnePlus 15’s new design gives the entire phone a sleeker, more modern identity.

It replaces the 13’s circular camera module with a rounded-square camera island in the top-left corner, creating a cleaner and more intentional look. The 1.15 mm symmetrical bezels are impressively slim, even compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, giving the front an almost all-screen appearance.

Flatter sides, rounded corners, and a flat display create a subtle geometric balance that feels both premium and comfortable in hand. The Infinite Black finish on my review unit is smooth and light. Best of all, it showed no signs of fingerprints, which was a welcome surprise.

The Display: Smooth, Bright, and Beautiful

That sleek design also highlights one of the most striking screens I’ve used recently. The OnePlus 15 debuts the industry’s first 1.5K-resolution, 165Hz-refresh rate LTPO OLED display. The higher refresh rate means ultra-fluid motion and sharper responsiveness, perfect for gamers and anyone who appreciates smooth scrolling.

On paper, the drop from 2K resolution on the 13 to 1.5K might sound like a step back, but in reality, I could barely tell the difference. The 6.78-inch panel is crisp and color-accurate, and the 1,800-nit brightness makes it easy to see outdoors. It’s clear, fast, and incredibly fluid.

Flagship Power with a Brain

The OnePlus 15 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which brings faster speeds and better efficiency. In everyday use, the phone feels responsive and effortless – whether I’m switching between apps, editing photos, or gaming.

On the software side, OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16) introduces smoother animations, a more cohesive look, and smarter AI tools. The standout feature here is the new Plus Key – a programmable side button that can launch apps, trigger routines, or toggle between ring, vibrate, and silent modes. It replaces the old alert slider but adds much more flexibility.

Cameras and Gaming

The 50MP rear triple-camera system now runs on OnePlus’s own DetailMax Engine, following the end of its Hasselblad partnership. There’s also a 32MP front camera with autofocus. In everyday use, photo quality looks just as good as before: sharp, vibrant, and color accurate. The improvement is subtle. Images from the 15 look a bit more natural and balanced, especially in tricky lighting.

Gamers also get a performance boost with always-on 120fps gameplay and a ±4000 DPS gyroscope for precise motion control. Paired with the 165Hz display, gameplay feels seamless, with no lag or frame drops.

Durability That Goes the Extra Mile

The OnePlus 15 is built for tough use. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, meaning it’s protected against dust, rain, brief submersion, and even high-pressure water jets. I rinsed mine under running water without any issues. It’s the kind of durability that gives peace of mind, especially for people who are hard on their tech.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The OnePlus 15 launches November 13 in the color options Sand Storm, Infinite Black, and Ultra Violet – a beautiful purple that stands out without feeling flashy. Pricing starts at $899.99 for the 12GB RAM/256GB hard drive model (Infinite Black only) and $999.99 for the 16GB/512GB version (available in all colors).

Because of the U.S. government shutdown, OnePlus says sales will be delayed until FCC certification is finalized, though preorders are open on OnePlus.com/us. Once it’s officially available, you’ll also find the phone on Amazon and Best Buy.

Bottom Line

The OnePlus 15 continues the company’s tradition of offering flagship-level performance without the flagship price. With its massive battery, silky-smooth display, and durable build, the 15 is one of the most complete Android phones I’ve tested this year.

I love the way it looks and feels, and the battery life alone makes it worth serious consideration. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants top-tier performance at a more affordable price.

If battery life isn’t your top priority, the OnePlus 13 still holds its own, but the OnePlus 15 feels like the more confident, capable upgrade.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]