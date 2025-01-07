OnePlus 13 Hands-On: Waterproof, Powerful & Packed with Innovation

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

While every new flagship phone on the market feels like an incremental upgrade of last year’s model, the OnePlus 13 introduces features genuinely fresh to the table. The OnePlus 13 packs real innovations in durability, battery life, and even device-to-device communication. After spending some time with it, I can say this: OnePlus made a flagship smartphone that more than matches the competition and does it for less money than the Samsung Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16.

A New Standard in Water Resistance

Let’s start with durability. OnePlus finally addressed a long-standing complaint by upping their water resistance game to IP69, which is a step above the IP68 rating of most competitors. In plain terms, this phone can handle not just accidental splashes or quick submersions but also high-pressure water jets. And yes, I watched as it went into a dishwasher, endured high-pressure water jets that would send most devices straight to the repair shop, and saw that it came out cleaner but unscathed. While not many users will do this, OnePlus backs up its waterproof claim (except for submersion in salt water), making the OnePlus 13 a reliable option for anyone prone to spills and accidents.

A Display That Handles Sun and Splash

The 6.82-inch OLED display, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, is one of the brightest screens out there. Even in direct sunlight, I had no trouble reading texts or watching videos. What’s more impressive is the Aqua Touch technology, which lets you use the screen with wet fingers, something I’ve never seen work smoothly on a Samsung or Apple device. I tested this near a pool, and it worked great – I didn’t have to dry my hands before trying to open and use the phone. The screen features a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring buttery-smooth animations and seamless gaming experiences.

Aesthetically, the phone feels premium. The industry-first micro-fiber vegan leather back on my blue review model (the phone is available in white, black, and blue), felt smooth and secure in my hand, giving it a look that stands out. I’d have to use it for a longer period to see how the vegan leather back responds to daily use.

Battery and Charging: More Power, Less Bulk

Battery life has always been a strong suit for OnePlus, and the industry-first 6,000mAh nanostack battery takes it to the next level. What’s remarkable is that the new technology allows it to be thinner and lighter than the previous model’s battery, which already lasted all day. Even with heavy use—streaming videos and snapping photos—I didn’t find myself reaching for a charger until well into the second day.

When it’s time to recharge, the 100W wired charging gets the job done in just 36 minutes, which is roughly twice as fast as my iPhone 12 and significantly outpaces Samsung’s offerings. The 50W wireless charging is equally impressive, especially compared to Samsung’s standard 15W speeds. And yes, OnePlus still includes a charger in the box, which is more than I can say for some brands.

Camera: A New Level of Detail and Depth

The camera system, once again co-developed with Hasselblad, features 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lenses. But the standout is the new Snapshot technology, which uses GPU processing to simultaneously capture short and long exposures, resulting in sharper details in fast-moving subjects. Most phones make you choose between freezing motion or getting rich details. So I was impressed by the clarity of the droplets of water it captured at an outdoor water show, while still providing the depth and detail of the background.

Beacon Link: Communication Without Limits

Another surprising feature is Beacon Link, which enables direct device-to-device communication between OnePlus 13 phones at distances up to 200 meters without requiring a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. It’s not something you’ll use every day, but it's a really useful tool for outdoor enthusiasts, event organizers, or even emergencies. The only catch is that it’s limited to OnePlus 13 devices for now but opens interesting possibilities for future smartphone communication down the road.

How It Stacks Up

When you look at competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 16, or Google Pixel 9, the OnePlus 13 doesn’t just keep up—it sets itself apart. Samsung’s Galaxy phones might have better ecosystem integration, and Apple’s cameras are hard to beat, but OnePlus wins on practical innovation. The IP69 rating, nanostack battery, and Beacon Link aren’t just flashy—they’re genuinely useful.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 13 is available now at OnePlus.com for $899 for a 12/256GB version and $999 for the 16/512 GB model. It comes in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean (blue), and Arctic Dawn (white).

They’re offering up to $899 off with an eligible trade-in through Feb. 7th.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]