Panasonic’s S1R Mark II Adds Pro Video to a Great Photo Camera

At a press briefing in New York last week, I had the chance to check out the LUMIX S1R Mark II, Panasonic’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera designed for both professional photographers and videographers. With a newly developed 44.3MP BSI CMOS sensor and Panasonic’s latest L2 engine, this camera brings significant advancements in image quality, autofocus, and workflow efficiency.

High-Resolution Stills and 8K Video Capabilities

One of the eye-catching features of the S1R Mark II is its ability to shoot high-resolution stills at 177MP using handheld high-resolution mode. For video creators, it marks the first LUMIX camera capable of recording 8.1K video at 30 frames per second (fps) with 14 stops of dynamic range. The camera supports 5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ recording internally to a CFexpress Type B card, eliminating the need for external recording.

Panasonic has also enhanced its Open Gate shooting mode, allowing for full sensor width video capture at 6.4K at launch, with 8.1K and 7.2K Open Gate options coming via a firmware update later in 2025. The cropless electronic image stabilization (EIS) ensures stable video without compromising the field of view, a first for the LUMIX lineup.

The S1R Mark II's Phase Hybrid Autofocus (AF) system is now powered by AI-trained models, which significantly improves subject detection, particularly for human eyes and faces. While in-body image stabilization has also been improved, offering 8 stops of compensation and 7 stops with Dual I.S. 2, allowing for sharper handheld shots even in challenging lighting conditions.

How It Stacks Up Against the Competition

In the mirrorless prosumer category, the S1R Mark II competes with heavyweights like the Sony A7R V ($3,899.99 for the body) and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II ($4,299.99 for the body). Sony A7R V's 61MP sensor offers higher resolution for stills but lacks internal 8K ProRes RAW recording. While Sony’s autofocus system is well known for its subject tracking, Panasonic’s AI-enhanced phase hybrid AF is a major improvement over its previous models and could give Sony some competition.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II, with its 45MP sensor, provides 8K recording, but unlike the S1R Mark II, it does not offer cropless EIS stabilization or internal 5.8K ProRes RAW. I’ve also read a lot of complaints about the Canon EOS R5 Mark II overheating during extended video recording. With the S1R Mark II, Panasonic introduced an innovative solution that allows for extended video recording while keeping the camera cool; it shares power between the internal battery and the extended battery in the optional DMW-BG2 grip.

Designed for a Streamlined Workflow

Panasonic has clearly focused on making the S1R Mark II more efficient for professionals. It supports Capture One tethering, making it the first LUMIX camera fully compatible with the industry-standard software. The camera also integrates with Frame.io, Adobe’s cloud-based collaboration tool, to facilitate seamless post-production.

The new LUMIX Flow app aims to streamline video production workflows, offering tools for storyboarding, on-set shot lists, and file management. For photographers, LUMIX Lab allows LUTs to be loaded directly onto the camera, enabling real-time color grading without external processing.

Ergonomics, and Controls

Despite its advanced capabilities, the S1R Mark II is significantly lighter at 795 grams (vs 1020 grams) and more compact than its predecessor. I found it very comfortable to hold and the button placement worked well even for my relatively small hands. The camera features a 5.7-million-dot OLED viewfinder with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1.8-million-dot rear LCD panel that combines tilt and full articulation for flexible shooting angles. A new photo/video/slow-motion switch gives creators instant access to custom settings for different shooting modes.

Availability and Pricing

The Panasonic LUMIX S1R Mark II will be available in late March 2025 for $3,299.99.

