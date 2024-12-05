5 Best Portable Chargers for Every Person on Your Gift List

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

We've all felt that sinking feeling: your phone battery dies just when you need it most – during a crucial business call, while navigating a new city, or when trying to capture that perfect vacation photo. That's why portable chargers have emerged as indispensable gifts. They're practical, universally appreciated, and available in enough varieties to match anyone's needs. I carry one in my bag, and I make sure my kids have one available, as well (no more "my phone was out of battery" excuses for not calling).

The features I recommend

Capacity

I recommend at least 5,000mAh – enough to give most phones a full charge (or close to it).

Charging Options

Today's best portable chargers come with USB-C ports, offering versatility for charging various devices. If you want to ditch the cables entirely, consider a wireless charger with Qi2 certification for Android phones or MagSafe for iPhones.

Charging Speed

Think of wattage as your charger's "speed limit" – the higher the number, the faster it can potentially charge your device (up to your device's maximum charging capability). For wireless charging, look for at least 10W, while wired charging should offer at least 15W. Keep in mind that some specialty chargers, like ultra-compact models, might trade charging speed for portability.

Size and Weight

A truly portable charger should live up to its name – aim for models weighing less than half a pound and measuring no more than two-thirds the size of your phone. Anything larger defeats the purpose of portability.

The best portable chargers for every person on your list

Below are my recommendations based on years of testing of portable chargers across various use cases. Each of my picks stands out for specific features that make it ideal for different types of people on your gift list.

For everyday convenience

For that iPhone-using friend or family member who’s always running out of charge, the InfinaCore Mini M3 is a thoughtful gift they’ll use every day. It’s the tiniest wireless portable charger I’ve ever used, measuring a svelte 2.5 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches and weighing less than 4 ounces. Its MagSafe compatibility delivers 15W wireless charging for iPhones, making it a truly cable-free solution that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

I pop this charger in my bag every time I leave the house because it’s so compact and convenient. I love that I don’t have to worry about carrying cords – I just snap the charger onto my phone, and it’s good to go. Despite its small size, it packs a 5,000mAh capacity, giving phones a full charge when needed.

Price: $49.99 (check price on Amazon – be sure to apply the coupon)

Capacity: 5,000mAh

Charging speed: 15W wired, 15W wireless

Dimensions and weight: 2.5 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches, less than 4 ounces

Best for kids (and kids at heart)

For the young and the young at heart, the UGREEN Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank adds a playful touch to portable charging. This 10,000mAh power bank features a unique robot-inspired design with a foldable stand, making it both fun and functional. Its magnetic surface, crafted from soft silicone, ensures a secure grip for your devices.

Equipped with Qi2 technology, it offers 15W wireless charging and supports 20W wired charging through its USB-C port, catering to a variety of devices. The front display showcases 15 cute robot emoji faces, indicating the charger's status – such as fast charging, trickle charge, or full power – and allows you to check the remaining battery percentage. It’s a delightful and practical gift for those who appreciate a bit of whimsy in their tech accessories.

Price: $69.99 (check price on Amazon)

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Charging Speed: 20W wired, 15W wireless

Dimensions and Weight: 4.17 x 2.76 x 0.87 inches, 8.1 ounces

Best for people who like all-in-one solutions

For grab-and-go convenience, you can’t beat the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank. It has everything built in: a 5,000gmAh battery, a fold-out wall plug for charging, a charging cable (your choice of UBC-C or Lightning), and a display that lets you know the percentage of charge left – no guessing.

The built-in cable doubles as a handy carrying strap when not in use. And, conveniently, you can charge your phone at the same time as charging the power bank.

Price: $39.99 (check price on Amazon)

Capacity: 5,000mAh

Charging speed: 30W wired

Dimensions and weight: 4.25 x 2.0 x 1.25, 8.82 ounces

Best for international travelers

The Snap PowerPack Universal 5-in-1 MagSafe Compatible Travel Charger is the ultimate charging solution for anyone who frequently travels abroad or needs flexibility on the go. It has a 10,000mAh battery, built-in Lightning and USB-C cables, a MagSafe-compatible wireless charger, and even international plug adapters. And, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously – one wirelessly at 10W and two via the built-in cables at 20W each – making it perfect for your hotel room night stand. If you’re looking for a gift that ensures convenience and functionality for frequent travelers, this is the one to choose.

Price: $99.99 (check price on Amazon)

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Charging speed: 20W wired, 10W wireless

Dimensions and weight: 5.3 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches, 12.8 ounces

Best for iPhone owners who have an Apple Watch

The Anker MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch is a practical gift idea for travelers who rely on their Apple Watch. Its 10,000mAh battery offers enough capacity to charge smartphones twice via the built-in USB-C cable, while the integrated wireless Apple Watch charger ensures you’re never left with a dead Watch. You can lay the Watch flat to charge or pop up the charging puck to use Nightstand mode and see the time while it charges – a thoughtful touch for travel or bedside use.

On a recent trip to Spain, I found myself wishing I had this power bank. The outlet at my airline seat was broken, and by the time I reached my hotel, my Apple Watch was completely drained. Having a dual-purpose charger that doesn’t depend on an outlet would have been a lifesaver.

Price: $79.99 (check price on Amazon)

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Charging speed: 30W wired, 5W wireless (Apple Watch)

Dimensions and weight: 3.7 × 2.0 × 1.3 inches, 8.64 ounces

