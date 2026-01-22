Pinwheel Home Brings Back the Landline Phone – for Kids

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

For many families, the jump from no phone to smartphone feels like a leap they’re not ready to make. Kids want to talk to friends and relatives, and parents want them to be able to reach someone in an emergency, but handing over a smartphone packed with apps, alerts, and distractions often feels like too much, too soon. That gap is exactly what Pinwheel aims to fill with Pinwheel Home, a modern, screen-free take on the classic landline phone unveiled at CES 2026.

Pinwheel Home looks like a retro desk or wall phone, complete with a handset that stays in one place. But instead of relying on copper wiring or a cable provider, it connects over Wi-Fi. Setup is straightforward: plug it into an outlet, connect it to your home network, and manage everything through the Pinwheel Caregiver Portal, available on iOS, Android, and the web.

There’s no screen, no texting, and no internet browsing. Just voice calls. In a world where even kids’ devices are often overloaded with features, Pinwheel Home stands out for doing the opposite.

That simplicity is intentional. Many parents want their kids to learn basic communication skills, like calling a grandparent or checking in with a friend, without handing them a fully connected device. And with 78% of U.S. households no longer using a traditional landline, this feels like a timely, practical solution to a problem a lot of families are dealing with.

Pinwheel designed Home for kids roughly ages five to ten, that in-between stage when they’re gaining independence but aren’t ready for a phone of their own. Parents control who their child can call, when the phone can be used, and how long calls can last.

Pinwheel plans to eventually link the Home phone with its kid-friendly watches and cellphones, allowing kids to use the same number at home without relying on a screen.

Read more: Australia’s Teen Social Media Ban Shows Why Age Verification Is Hard

Unlike old-school landlines, Pinwheel Home is clearly meant to feel kid-friendly. It comes in multiple colors and shapes and includes sticker packs so kids can personalize it.

Seeing it in person immediately brought me back to the beige Princess phone my two sisters and I shared growing up; the one that sat in the hallway and rang for everyone. Pinwheel Home has a similar handset-forward design, updated for today. The model I saw at CES was a glossy pink version resembling a pair of bright lips, playful and eye-catching, making it feel fun.

Pinwheel Home is expected to launch this spring. Pricing will start at $99 for the first unit, with additional phones priced at $49 when purchased together. Calls within the Pinwheel network are free, while calls to standard phone numbers require a $9.99 monthly plan.

Read more: What Ads in ChatGPT Free and Budget Plans Mean for Privacy and Safety

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]