My Must-Have Chargers Are Half Off for Prime Day

If there’s one category I always keep an eye on during Prime Day, it’s chargers – not just because I review them for a living, but because I depend on them daily. The best portable charger is the one you’ll actually remember to carry, whether that means a featherweight MagSafe puck in your pocket, a bigger battery to handle your phone and earbuds, or a powerhouse bank that keeps your laptop alive on the road.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale has delivered some of the lowest prices I’ve seen on a few chargers I actually trust and use myself. From the InfinaCore Mini M3 that lives in my bag for quick wireless top-ups, to the more capable Baseus Picogo, to the no-nonsense workhorse that is the CUKTECH 15 Ultra for heavy-duty needs, these picks cover just about every scenario where you’d otherwise find yourself hunting for an outlet – or worse, stuck with a dead battery.

Below, you’ll find my top charger deals worth grabbing before the discounts disappear.

InfinaCore Mini M3

If there’s one portable charger I grab almost every time I head out the door, it’s the InfinaCore Mini M3. I’ve tested plenty of small power banks over the years, but the Mini M3 stands out for two simple reasons: it’s feather-light and completely fuss-free. At about the size of a deck of cards and weighing less than four ounces, it disappears in a pocket or purse. And unlike most tiny chargers that need a cable, this one snaps magnetically to the back of my iPhone for true wireless charging – no cords required.

The Mini M3 is MagSafe-compatible, delivering up to 15 watts of wireless power (or 20W through a USB-C cable). That’s enough to keep my phone topped up while I’m out running errands, meeting friends, or stuck on a long call away from an outlet. With a 5,000mAh capacity, it won’t replace a bigger power bank for a laptop or tablet, but for quick top-ups, it’s been more than enough to get me through the day.

At $19.99 for Prime Day – half off its usual price – it’s an easy recommendation if you want a no-hassle, everyday charger you’ll actually remember to carry.

Specs

Capacity: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Total Watts: 20W

20W Maximum Watts Out (Single Port): 20W wired or 15W wireless

20W wired or 15W wireless Ports: 1 USB-C

1 USB-C Size and Weight: 2.5 x 1.5 x 0.42 inches, less than 4 ounces

Get the deal: $19.99 (save $30, 50% off)

Baseus PicoGo Ultra-Slim

If you love the idea of a lightweight, MagSafe-style charger but want a bit more capacity and power than the InfinaCore Mini M3 can deliver, the Baseus PicoGo Ultra-Slim hits a sweet spot. It’s still slim and light enough to slip into a small bag or even a pocket, but with a 10,000mAh capacity, it packs double the juice of many tiny wireless banks.You can fully recharge your phone, and still have something left for another device.

The PicoGo supports 15W wireless MagSafe charging for iPhones and Qi2-compatible devices, so you still get that snap-on convenience when you don’t want to fuss with cords. But if you do want to charge faster, there’s also a USB-C port that can push up to 27 watts.

With Prime Day knocking nearly half off the price (just remember to clip the extra 10% coupon) it’s a smart step up if you want a bit more power and a lot more capacity without losing that pocket-friendly convenience.

Specs

Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Total Watts: 27W

27W Maximum Watts Out (Single Port): 27W USB-C, 15W Qi2 wireless

27W USB-C, 15W Qi2 wireless Ports: 1 × USB-C, 1 × MagSafe-compatible wireless pad

1 × USB-C, 1 × MagSafe-compatible wireless pad Size and Weight: 4.0 x 2.67 x 0.58 inches, 6 ounces

Get the deal: $35.98 (save $34, 49% off – clip the 10% coupon)

CUKTECH 15 Ultra

If you rely on your devices to stay productive (or entertained) while traveling, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank is the kind of portable charger that earns its spot in your bag. With two USB-C ports that can deliver up to 140 watts each – plus a USB-A port for smaller gadgets – the CUKTECH 15 Ultra doesn’t just top off your phone. It can comfortably run a power-hungry laptop and a phone at the same time, without breaking a sweat.

Most portable batteries still rely on vague battery bars or a simple percentage readout, but the CUKTECH 15 Ultra’s color screen shows you exactly how much power is flowing to each device in real time – watts, volts, and amps included. More importantly, it estimates how long you’ve got left at your current output rate.

In my real-world tests, this power bank successfully handled two Lenovo X1 Carbon laptops running at full 65 watts simultaneously, with no throttling or hiccups. And if you forget to recharge before a trip and find yourself with a half-dead power bank, the CUKTECH’s “Beast Mode” dual input can save the day. By plugging two high-wattage USB-C chargers in at once, you can get the bank recharged to about 70% in 20 minutes.

At just over a pound, it’s not pocket-friendly, but it’s slim enough to disappear in a backpack or carry-on. If you need real, reliable power for laptops, tablets, or just a lot of phones, this is an excellent buy – and the Prime Day deal makes it even harder to pass up.

Specs

Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Total Watts: 165W combined

165W combined Maximum Watts Out (Single Port): 140W (USB-C)

140W (USB-C) Ports: 2 × USB-C, 1 × USB-A

2 × USB-C, 1 × USB-A Size and Weight: 5.98 x 2.25 x 1.75 inches, 20.8 ounces

Get the deal: $71.99 (save $48, 40% off – be sure to clip the coupon)

