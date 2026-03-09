Smartwatches Are About to Get a Lot Smarter – Thanks to This New Chip

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Smartwatches have gotten faster and prettier over the years, but they still rely heavily on your phone for features beyond the basic functions of telling time and counting steps. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, announced at MWC 2026, promises to change that. The chip is designed to make your watch smarter and more independent, with built-in AI processing, satellite messaging for when you're off the grid, and up to 30% longer battery life.

Smartwatch chips typically don't evolve as quickly as phone chips, so this chip is a pretty big deal. Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Watch will use the new chip, ditching its own Exynos processor in the process.

AI is the key feature here

The Snapdragon Wear Elite is the first wearable chip to include a dedicated Hexagon NPU (neural processing unit), which is the same type of AI processor you find in Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S26 series phones. Qualcomm says it can run AI models with up to 2 billion parameters directly on the watch, no phone or cloud connection needed.

I’m not a fan of inserting AI everywhere, but this is one of those cases where it could actually be useful. The AI chip could process things like natural-language and health data on its own, meaning faster responses and less reliance on your phone or an internet connection. In practical terms, your watch could, in real time, transcribe a meeting, translate a conversation while you're traveling, or use your activity data to personalize fitness coaching as you work out, all without needing your phone nearby. Qualcomm also says the chip can power AI assistants that take actions on your behalf, like managing your calendar or responding to messages. Of course, we don’t know how well all of this works in reality, but I’m hopeful.

Longer battery life and fewer dead zones

If you've ever had your watch die towards the end of your day, there's good news. Qualcomm says the new chip delivers up to 30% longer battery life compared to the current generation. This is thanks to the chip being built with what Qualcomm calls 'low-power islands' that keep non-essential parts of the chip asleep until needed. It also supports fast charging, which gets you to 50% in under 10 minutes, so a quick top-up before heading out could help your watch last until you’re ready to go to bed.

The other big upgrade is connectivity. The chip packs six wireless technologies, including 5G RedCap for cellular data, Micro-Power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband, GNSS for navigation, and satellite connectivity. The satellite support means your watch could send and receive texts even in areas with no cell service. If you hike, camp, or travel somewhere with spotty coverage, it’s the kind of feature that could actually make you comfortable leaving your phone behind.

, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Garmin’s fēnix 8 Pro already have satellite messaging, but the Snapdragon Wear Elite includes it on the chip, allowing any manufacturer to use it. I expect smartwatches with emergency SOS texting via satellite to become more common soon as a result. Ultra-Wideband is also worth noting, since it could let your watch unlock your car or front door without reaching for your keys or phone.

In addition to Samsung, Google and Motorola are also on board with the new chip. The first devices are expected in the coming months, with Samsung's next Galaxy Watch likely arriving around July. If you’re eyeing an Android smartwatch, I would recommend holding off until this chip upgrade arrives.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]