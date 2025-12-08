RAM Shortage Will Make Most Gadgets Pricier. Check Holiday Sales Now

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The AI boom is creating a global memory chip shortage that could hit your wallet hard in 2026. RAM manufacturers have shifted production away from consumer products to feed the never-ending demand for AI data centers, and the fallout will mean much higher prices across laptops, smartphones, and desktops.

Reuters reports that prices for some memory types have more than doubled since February. Major chip manufacturers are warning that this shortage could run through late 2027. And some analysts are predicting a 20% to 30% hike in consumer electronics prices by mid-2026. In Japan, electronics stores are even limiting how many memory products customers can buy, to prevent hoarding and scalping.

Despite the grim outlook for 2026, holiday sales are actually offering relatively low prices right now, with Amazon's post-Cyber Monday deals still live on many devices. If you've been thinking about upgrading your tech, now is the time.

What to Look for in a PC Upgrade

If you're shopping for a Windows laptop, look for a 10th-generation Intel processor, an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, or a Snapdragon X chipset or newer. You’ll want at least 16GB of RAM, AI-enabled programs and operating systems need more RAM, and an upgrade down the line could be very expensive, so avoid getting just 8GB. Also, get a minimum of 256GB of SSD storage.

Here are deals on products we recommended:

Lenovo V15 G2 on Amazon

Celeron N4500 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $599.99 (usually $2,599.99)

ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop on Best Buy

Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $429.99 (usually $749.99)

What to Look for in a Mac Upgrade

For Macs, prioritize models with the M4 chip for the best performance and longevity, but the M3 would do fine if you have a tighter budget. Get at least 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage, though 512GB would be a better idea if you need more breathing room. That's because Mac hard drives typically can't be upgraded.

Recommended deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch on Amazon

M4 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $799.99 (usually $999.00)

Apple MacBook Air 14-inch on Amazon

M4 Pro processor, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,749.00 (usually $1,999.00)

What to Look for in a Phone Upgrade

If you want Apple Intelligence features, go with the iPhone 15 Pro or any model from the newer 16 or 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 is an excellent choice, and you may be able to get some excellent carrier deals. All of these models support Apple's AI capabilities and will get years of software updates.

Recommended deals:

Apple iPhone 17 series on AT&T

Apple iPhone 17 series on Best Buy

What to Look for in an Android Phone Upgrade

For flagship performance, look for phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite or newer processor, at least 12GB of RAM, and a minimum of 256GB of storage.

Recommended deals:

Google Pixel 10 on Amazon – $599.00 (usually $799.99)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon – $1,169.99 (usually $1,419.99)

Bottom line: The memory shortage is real, and prices are only going up from here. If you've been on the fence about upgrading, these holiday deals are likely your best opportunity before the prices go haywire in 2026.

