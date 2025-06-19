Rokid Launches AR Spatial Glasses with 300-Inch Virtual Display

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Rokid has officially launched its AR Spatial system, which bundles the lightweight Rokid Max 2 AR glasses with the new Station 2 wearable computing unit, offering a portable multi-display experience that aims to replace laptops, projectors, or even gaming monitors.

The glasses themselves weigh just 75 grams and feature Sony’s 0.68-inch Micro OLED displays, delivering a sharp 1200p resolution per eye, 100,000:1 contrast, and up to 600 nits of brightness. When paired with the Station 2, users can access a 300-inch equivalent virtual display that supports up to three windows simultaneously. Rokid’s proprietary YodaOS Master system enables a true multi-screen environment for multitasking, presentations, or entertainment.

One of the key features is the inclusion of the world’s first intelligent myopia and interpupillary adjustment system in an AR headset, allowing users with nearsightedness (up to -6.00D) to achieve clear visuals without prescription lenses. The system also provides software-based IPD adjustments between 53mm and 75mm, making it more accessible to a wider user base.

Station 2 acts as both a spatial controller and a computing hub, running Android-based apps and supporting Bluetooth peripherals like keyboards and mice. With 3DOF spatial tracking and a 9-axis IMU, users can interact with apps using head and hand movement. The system connects with devices such as laptops, smartphones, the Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck for a hybrid productivity and entertainment setup.

The AR Spatial kit is available now on Rokid.com and other retailers for $648, with a launch promotion that brings the price down to $578 using the code LAUNCH70 on the Rokid site.

[Image credit: Rokid]