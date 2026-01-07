This AI-Powered Portable Projector Casts a Sharp Image on Any Surface

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've always wanted a projector but worried about having a perfect surface to project on, you might have a solution now. Samsung has launched the Freestyle+, an updated version of its great portable projector that can now cast a clear image on corners, curtains, and other uneven surfaces. The device, unveiled ahead of CES 2026, uses what Samsung calls 3D Auto Keystone to automatically correct for distortion when projecting onto irregular surfaces, making sure the imperfections don’t stand out while you watch.

The technology goes beyond traditional keystone correction (included in the previous Freestyle 2), which lets you square off an image that's been distorted from not projecting directly onto the screen (or wall). The Freestyle+ can project into corners or even across a ceiling smoke detector while maintaining a watchable picture – as Samsung demonstrated to us. Samsung says the AI-powered system analyzes the projection surface and adjusts the image in real time, so you don't need a perfectly flat wall to get a good picture.

We gave the original Freestyle a CES 2022 Top Pick award and rated the Freestyle 2 four out of five stars in our 2023 review, praising its portability and ease of setup. The Freestyle+ builds on that foundation with nearly double the brightness at 430 ISO lumens compared to 230 ISO lumens in the original. That puts it roughly on par with competitors like the XGIMI MoGo 4 (450 ISO lumens, $469), a personal favorite of mine. High brightness is very important as it helps these projectors give a clear image even when you have ambient lighting bleeding into the projection area. That said, we didn't find it to be a problem in our review of the previous Freestyle.

AI features and setup

The Freestyle+ includes what Samsung calls AI OptiScreen, a series of automatic adjustments that handle focus, image sizing, and wall color calibration. You get real-time focus, with continuous adjustment if you move or rotate the projector. The wall calibration feature analyzes the color and pattern of the surface to ensure you don’t have visual distractions from the color or unevenness of the projection surface. The 180-degree rotating design lets you aim it at walls, floors, or ceilings without additional mounts.

Samsung has also integrated its Vision AI Companion. You can ask it for viewing recommendations, control playback, and manage smart home features like controlling other smart devices through voice commands.

Built-in entertainment and sound

Like previous models, the Freestyle+ includes its free TV service, Samsung TV Plus, all major streaming apps, and the Samsung Gaming Hub built in, so you can watch or play without connecting external devices. I myself have never been a fan of Samsung TV Plus, as I find it too intrusive and the content simply not good enough to justify accidentally switching to it (a common annoyance users have with Samsung TV Plus).

The built-in 360-degree speaker promises fuller sound that fills your room, and the projector now supports Q-Symphony, which syncs with compatible Samsung soundbars. In our Freestyle 2 review, we noted the sound was good for a portable projector but could use more bass, and that it might leave you feeling like you need an external speaker in loud environments. We expect the Freestyle+ to improve upon this aspect, but we’ll have to test it first.

The projector still requires external power via USB-C, though Samsung offers optional battery packs and a light socket adapter. A 50-watt and above USB-C power bank, such as the CUKTECH 15 Ultra we reviewed and liked, can run the projector for a couple of hours.

Pricing and availability

The Freestyle+ will be available globally in the first half of 2026, rolling out in stages. Samsung hasn't given any more details about when the projector will be available in specific regions, and it hasn't announced pricing for the Freestyle+ in the U.S., though the company typically reveals prices after CES concludes. The Freestyle 2 launched at $799.99 in 2023.

The Freestyle+ makes sense if you want the flexibility to project on imperfect surfaces without worrying about setup. The 3D keystone correction sounds genuinely useful for situations where you don't have a blank white wall available. However, at the expected $800-plus price point, it will likely cost nearly double what you'd pay for similarly bright portable projectors from XGIMI or Anker. The trade-off is Samsung's more sophisticated surface correction, but I’ve found XGIMI’s keystone adjustment to be pretty great, so we’ll have to test the Freestyle+ to judge if it’s worth the premium.

