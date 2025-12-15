Our Favorite Shokz Open-Ear Headphones Are Up to 30% Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Shokz open-ear headphones have earned multiple Techlicious Editor's Choice awards – for good reason. They let you hear your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts, making them safer for running, cycling, or simply walking in the city.

The company pioneered bone-conduction technology, which uses vibrations to deliver sound directly to the inner ear rather than through the eardrum. It’s a pioneer in the space and continues to refine the technology while also expanding into more run-of-the-mill air-conduction designs that compete with the likes of Bose at lower prices.

Holiday sales of up to 30% off run through December 28 on Amazon and Shokz.com. And, you can get an extra 5% off on Shokz.com using the code SHOKZHOLIDAY2025. These are our favorite models in the bunch.

OpenRun Pro 2: Best Bone-Conduction Headphones

The OpenRun Pro 2 got our Editor's Choice award for best bone-conduction headphones. The breakthrough here is DualPitch technology, which fixes the bass problem that has plagued bone-conduction for years. Shokz routes bass frequencies through traditional air-conduction drivers found in regular earphones, while sending mids and highs through your cheekbones. This eliminates buzzy vibrations and delivers much clearer, fuller sound. If you're a fan of hip-hop or other music with a thumping base, these are the bone-conduction phones for you.

The OpenRun Pro 2 offers 12 hours of battery life and IP55 water resistance in case a mild rain kicks up during your run or walk. and comes in standard or mini sizes. If you've ever felt your phones were overtaking your ears, Shokz has you covered, and no worries if you're a little forgetful: A five-minute quick charge can get you 2.5 hours of playtime.

Deal price: $139.95 (usually $179.95) – 22% off

OpenFit 2: A Secure Ear-Hook Design for Working Out

The OpenFit 2 have a comfortable ear-hook design that uses traditional air-conduction drivers that hover over your ear canal rather than bone-conduction drivers. The promised battery life is 11 hours per charge, with a total of 48 hours with the charging case. These are also IP55 rated for sweat and rain, with four noise-cancelling microphones for clear audio during calls. If you prefer more traditional headphones, find in-ear headphones uncomfortable, and would like to save some money, these are a great choice.

Deal price: $124.95 (usually $179.95) – 30% off

OpenFit 2+: Adds Dolby Audio for Discriminating Listeners

The OpenFit 2+ builds on the OpenFit 2 with Dolby Audio processing for richer sound and wireless charging for the case. Everything else stays the same, including 11-hour battery life and an IP55 rating. For audiophiles, this $20 premium is easily worth the price.

Deal price: $159.95 (usually $199.95) – 20% off

OpenDots ONE: An Extra-Comfortable Clip-On Design

The OpenDots ONE use a clip-on design that attaches gently to your outer ear, leaving the ear canal open so you stay aware of your surroundings. At 6.5 grams per earpiece, they're comfortable for extended wear and stay securely in place. The sound is fuller than the OpenFit 2 models, and the microphone handles calls well in noisy environments. However, the OpenDots don’t have the water resistance of the OpenFit or as secure a fit for working out.

Deal price: $139.95 (usually $199.95) – 30% off

OpenRun: Our Budget Pick

The OpenRun delivers solid bone-conduction performance. You get eight-hour battery life, an IP67 water-resistant rating, and two sizes: standard and mini. We’ve tested the OpenRun and found that they deliver clear sound, but without the resonant bass of the OpenRun Pro 2, which has a dedicated woofer.

Deal price: $89.95 (usually $129.95) – 30% off

